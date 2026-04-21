Pharma growth steady in Q4, but US drag and costs weigh on margins

Pharmaceutical companies are expected to post revenue growth of 8–10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q4FY26, but profitability is likely to remain under strain.

Motilal Oswal pegs revenue growth at around 9 per cent Y-o-Y with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth of about 5.4 per cent.

Estimates from Nuvama Institutional Equities and B&K peg it around 10–10.4 per cent and 7.9 per cent, respectively.

On the earnings front, estimates differ sharply, with Motilal and Nuvama indicating a marginal 6 per cent Y-o-Y decline in profit after tax (PAT) against B&K’s expectation of around 9 per cent growth for its coverage universe.

The pressure is largely attributed to weak US generics performance — particularly erosion in the cancer drug generic Revlimid — along with rising competition in high-margin products. It is also because of elevated marketing and research and development (R&D) spends, including front-loaded costs tied to the semaglutide launch in India.

While rupee depreciation of about 6 per cent Y-o-Y offers some support, and domestic formulations — especially chronic therapies — remain resilient, these factors are not sufficient to fully offset margin pressures.

Motilal Oswal analysts expect domestic formulation sales to grow 13 per cent Y-o-Y, supported by recovery in acute therapies and sustained momentum in chronic segments.

Since generic semaglutide was launched towards the end of the quarter, meaningful sales traction is likely to be visible only in subsequent quarters.

And, near-term performance may be weighed down by higher marketing and promotional spends.

Domestic demand trends remained firm through the quarter. Chronic therapies grew 16.5 per cent in January–February 2026, significantly higher than 11.2 per cent in the first half of FY26, reflecting continued strength in lifestyle-led segments.

Acute therapies also picked up, rising 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y from 6.3 per cent in the first half of FY26, indicating a gradual recovery in demand.

Analysts at Nuvama expect their coverage universe to report around 12 per cent growth in domestic formulations sales in Q4, led by Sun Pharma, Zydus Lifesciences and Ajanta Pharma at about 15 per cent, alongside Torrent Pharmaceuticals (excluding JB Chemicals) at 15 per cent, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) at around 14 per cent, and Ipca Laboratories at about 10 per cent.

In comparison, Lupin Limited and Alkem are expected to post relatively moderate growth of 8 to 10 per cent.

They also note that the US business remains under pressure as generic Revlimid (oncology) continues to see sharp price erosion, leading to expected revenue declines for DRL, Zydus Lifesciences and Cipla, with no meaningful contribution expected for Aurobindo Pharma.

Cipla is also likely to be impacted by issues related to lanreotide (endocrinology).

In contrast, Lupin Limited is expected to outperform with US revenue, rising about 41 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4 to around $346 million, driven by mirabegron (urology) and tolvaptan (nephrology).

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is seen delivering around 16 per cent growth in its global specialty business.

On the healthcare side, providers — particularly hospitals — are expected to deliver strong double-digit revenue growth of 14–15 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26. It would be supported by capacity additions, improving occupancy and gains in average revenue per occupied bed.

Motilal Oswal estimates 15 per cent revenue growth and 13 per cent Ebitda growth for its hospital coverage universe in Q4. But margins are likely to remain under pressure due to ramp-up costs of new facilities and pre-commissioning expenses.

At the company level, Apollo Hospitals is expected to post around 14 per cent revenue growth and 20 per cent PAT rise, while Max Healthcare may see 16 per cent revenue and 7 per cent PAT growth.

Diagnostics companies are also expected to deliver a healthy performance in Q4FY26, with analysts at Nuvama estimating revenue and PAT growth of around 17 per cent Y-o-Y.

This would be driven by about 13 per cent organic growth and the rest from acquisitions.

Vijaya Diagnostic is likely to be among the fastest-growing players with around 22 per cent organic growth, while Metropolis Healthcare is expected to post about 15 per cent organic growth and 24 per cent reported growth.