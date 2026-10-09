Pharmacy margin cap may lead to tariff recalibration: Max Healthcare MD

Private hospitals face criticism over rising treatment costs, high margins and allegations of profiteering. What are your views?

Healthcare costs have increased, reflecting rising expenditure on manpower, infrastructure, technology, energy and other inputs, alongside depreciation, maintenance and replacement of medical equipment.

Patients also have access to newer medicines and advanced therapies such as robotic surgery and immunotherapy, which cost more but can improve outcomes.

However, higher treatment costs do not necessarily mean higher profitability. Across listed hospital companies, average net profit is 8-12 per cent, with a significant portion reinvested in capacity and infrastructure. Affordability and transparency are important, but so is sustainable investment.

The CCI has examined excessive pricing and restrictions on external purchases of medicines and consumables. Should patients have the freedom to buy these outside hospitals?

The CCI's May 21, 2026 order, following a nearly decade-long investigation, recognised super-speciality healthcare as an integrated care delivery system. It noted that patients receive pre-admission estimates covering procedures, medicines, diagnostics and rooms, enabling informed choices, and are not subject to structural or operational lock-in.

Medicines administered during hospitalisation are not simply retail products. They involve procurement, storage, cold-chain management, preparation, administration and monitoring. Hospitals are responsible for treatment outcomes, making medicine quality and provenance critical. They would be hard-pressed to assume complete responsibility without sufficient control over medicine supply.

The Supreme Court has raised concerns over excessive mark-ups. Should margins on medicines, implants and consumables be capped? Would that affect profitability?

Regulation should consider overall healthcare economics rather than merely the difference between procurement price and MRP.

Hospitals traditionally embed several service costs within product pricing, including trained manpower, preparation, administration, monitoring and safety protocols. For example, Max Healthcare's NABH-approved chemotherapy administration protocol runs into nine pages. Such safeguards add costs that hospitals generally do not charge separately.

A uniform cap that ignores these costs would put pressure on margins and could affect investment in capacity and infrastructure.

If pharmacy margins were capped, would hospitals have to raise room charges or procedure fees?

If one component of hospital revenue is substantially reduced without addressing underlying costs, the economics will inevitably have to be recalibrated elsewhere.

Hospital bills do not separately price every service. Room charges may include dietary support and certain nursing services, while administering an injection is not necessarily billed separately.

Is there a need to reform how healthcare prices are communicated to patients?

Yes. There is merit in making pricing and billing more transparent and easier to understand.

Healthcare delivery includes medicines, devices, clinical and nursing services, infrastructure and support services. Billing should provide greater clarity on these components. Standardisation and clearer communication can reduce confusion and strengthen patient trust.

What three policy reforms would improve affordability and enable hospital expansion?

First, create a tax-efficient healthcare savings mechanism, similar to PF or PPF, allowing individuals to build a corpus for themselves and their spouses. Accessible after 60, it could fund specified high-cost, life-threatening conditions, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases, subject to a cap.

Second, reduce the cost of adding hospital capacity through affordable land, single-window approvals, easier land-use changes and permission for buildings up to 60 metres. Hospitals should also be placed in the zero-GST category, with input GST refunded.

Third, expand insurance penetration, particularly for critical illnesses. The government could subsidise around 25 per cent of premiums for targeted products covering cancer, kidney disease and major cardiac conditions. Stronger action against insurance fraud could also help reduce premiums.