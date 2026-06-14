Piramal Pharma to stay away from generic GLP-1 race amid global rush

"We're not necessarily looking at the GLP-1s. We're looking at more niche peptides that have their own markets," Chairperson Nandini Piramal told Business Standard.

The company is focusing on specialised, science-led peptide opportunities rather than large-scale commodity manufacturing linked to blockbuster obesity drugs such as semaglutide and tirzepatide.

"We don't do the large-scale commodity opportunities. We're looking at more niche, science-led peptides," she said.

The comments come at a time when several global and Indian CDMO players are investing aggressively in peptide manufacturing capacity amid surging demand for obesity and diabetes drugs. Industry observers have increasingly raised concerns about whether the sector could face excess capacity once the current wave of expansion projects comes on stream.

Piramal said it is consciously avoiding highly commoditised segments where margins could come under pressure.

"We don't like very commoditised places because there won't be any margin left when you've got 30 brands or 50 brands of a GLP-1. It's going to be a slog," Piramal said.

The company's peptide facilities are relatively small and geared towards specialised opportunities rather than mass-market GLP-1 manufacturing.

The strategy comes as Piramal seeks to revive growth in its CDMO business after a difficult FY26. The segment reported revenue of ₹4,915 crore in FY26, down 10 percent year-on-year, hurt by inventory destocking in a large on-patent commercial product and slower early-stage order inflows during the first half.

Piramal, however, indicated that the destocking cycle that weighed on performance has now run its course.

"It is behind us. It is complete," she said.

The company continues to target early-to-mid-teen revenue growth and expects FY27 growth to be driven by new customer additions rather than a return of volumes from the large on-patent product that underwent destocking.

"At this point, we are not counting on it," she said, referring to the lost business.

Instead, the company is banking on stronger order inflows, improving biotech funding and growing demand for differentiated manufacturing services to drive growth. Piramal's CDMO business derives around 40 percent of revenue from differentiated offerings such as antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), high-potency active pharmaceutical ingredients (HPAPIs), sterile injectables, peptides and on-patent manufacturing services.

The company has also been seeing improved demand conditions following a recovery in global biotech funding. It has previously highlighted stronger request-for-proposal (RFP) activity and order inflows since the second half of FY26, supported by improved US biopharma funding and higher merger-and-acquisition activity in the sector.

Management has guided for a return to early-to-mid-teen revenue growth in FY27, with earnings expected to grow faster than revenue as operating leverage improves.

To support long-term growth, Piramal is investing around $90 million to expand sterile injectable and payload-linker capacities at its Lexington and Riverview facilities, while continuing to build capabilities in higher-value segments such as ADCs and specialised manufacturing services.

Piramal also underscored the company's focus on quality and regulatory compliance as a competitive differentiator in the global CDMO market. The company completed 38 regulatory inspections, including three US Food and Drug Administration inspections, during FY26 without receiving any Official Action Indicated (OAI) observations, while customer audits rose to a record 209.

Piramal attributed the performance to a quality-first culture rather than compliance-driven interventions.

"Quality is a culture," she said. "Companies get repeat OAIs because they rush to do quick fixes without doing the culture transformation."

The company has also received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for its Lexington facility following a Form 483 inspection, allowing it to maintain its zero-OAI track record.

By the numbers