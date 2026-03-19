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PM Modi calls for global investment as power sector needs $2.2 trillion

PM Modi invites global investors to India's power sector, which needs $2.2 trillion over two decades to support energy transition and infrastructure expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India and scale with India,” PM Modi said in his message, adding that the country needs significant investment to modernise its power sector. (File photo: X/@narendramodi)

Nandini Keshari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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India presents a massive investment opportunity across the entire power and energy value chain, with an estimated $2.2 trillion required over the next two decades. At the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 held in New Delhi on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited the global community to invest in India.
 
“I invite the global community to make in India, innovate in India, invest in India and scale with India,” PM Modi said in his message, adding that the country needs significant investment to modernise its power sector.
 
Speaking at the same event, power secretary Pankaj Agarwal said India will require around $2.2 trillion investment in the sector over the next two decades to support the energy transition across sub-segments of the sector.
   
He said India has built the "hardware system" of the sector, including generation capacity and transmission networks. “The next phase will depend equally on the software of the sector, including regulatory frameworks, market design, pricing mechanisms and institutional innovation,” he said. This will require time-of-day tariffs, demand response and flexible generation, he added.
 
Addressing the audience at the event, power minister Manohar Lal said India is planning to implement an undersea power transmission cable network with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the "One Sun, One World, One Grid" network.

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“If we create an undersea cable network with the UAE, a large part of the world can come together under this vision,” Lal said. Talking about network connectivity with other countries, he said India’s ongoing connectivity with Sri Lanka is about to be completed, along with partnerships with other neighbouring countries, including Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh, where power is traded.
 
Lal also said India is targeting 900 gigawatt of transmission capacity by 2034 and the country is prepared to meet peak power demand this year. He said rising demand from data centres and electric vehicles will require an additional 30 gigawatt capacity over the next six years.
 
Pralhad Joshi, minister of new and renewable energy, also spoke at the event. He said with wars and tensions in many parts of the world, there is significant uncertainty, making energy security a major concern, but India is focusing on a sustainable future. “Combined solar, wind and storage costs are now competitive. Wind energy costs have reduced by about 55 per cent and solar by around 85 per cent over 10–15 years,” he said.
 

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 8:21 PM IST

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