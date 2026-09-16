PM Modi to inaugurate Semicon India 2026, over 500 firms set to attend

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the fifth edition of Semicon India on Thursday. The three-day event, focused on building the entire ecosystem from silicon to semiconductors, is likely to draw over 500 global and Indian companies, as well as startups from over 20 countries.

The 2025 edition of Semicon India, held between September 2nd and 4th last year, saw more than 35,000 registrations from various participants, and over 20,000 people visiting the exhibition booths in person. More than 350 companies from 18 countries participated in the last edition of the summit.