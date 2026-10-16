PNGRB clears IGX platform to book unused LNG regasification capacity

Oil and gas regulator PNGRB has approved a proposal by the Indian Gas Exchange (IGX) to introduce a platform for listing and booking unutilised liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification capacity, in a move aimed at improving infrastructure utilisation and widening access to the country's gas market.

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said the voluntary platform would allow LNG terminal operators and capacity holders to list unused capacity, enabling prospective users to identify and book available slots according to their requirements.

The initiative comes as several LNG terminals report low capacity utilisation, leaving scope to attract additional cargoes by offering unused regasification capacity at competitive charges. Regasification is the process of converting LNG, transported in liquid form, back into gas for supply through pipelines.

The platform is expected to improve price discovery for regasification services by providing a transparent mechanism through which available capacity can be listed and accessed. Buyers will also be able to indicate their capacity requirements, helping market participants better match available infrastructure with demand.

IGX will facilitate capacity bookings, while commercial negotiations, payment settlements and risk management will remain directly between buyers and sellers under their respective agreements. Participation by terminal operators, capacity holders and prospective users will be voluntary.

PNGRB said the initiative would complement its earlier decision to reduce the number of natural gas pipeline tariff zones to two, a measure intended to improve the competitiveness of LNG terminals located farther from consumption centres.

The combined measures could help make better use of existing gas infrastructure by easing access to regasification capacity and improving the economics of sourcing LNG through different terminals.

India has been seeking to expand the role of natural gas in its energy mix, making efficient use of LNG import terminals and pipeline infrastructure important to improving supply flexibility. However, the extent to which the new platform boosts utilisation will depend on the availability of unutilised capacity, the competitiveness of regasification charges and demand from prospective users.

The proposed facility preserves the bilateral nature of commercial arrangements while introducing an organised exchange-based mechanism for identifying and booking available capacity, PNGRB said.