PNGRB, EESL sign pact to deploy smart domestic PNG meters across CGD sector

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate demand aggregation and deploy smart domestic PNG meters across the city gas distribution (CGD) sector.

The collaboration aims to develop a structured ecosystem for the accelerated adoption of smart domestic PNG meters by bringing together CGD entities, technology providers, manufacturers, system integrators and other relevant stakeholders, they said.

Under the MoU, PNGRB will provide support by sharing information relating to standards, certification, regulatory developments, conformity assessment and inspection in smart domestic PNG metering. It will also facilitate stakeholder consultations and interactions.

EESL will undertake demand aggregation for the smart meters and coordination among CGD entities and the smart metering ecosystem. It will also undertake market assessments and technical evaluations, and explore competitive procurement, price discovery and suitable models for supply, installation, operation and maintenance (O&M).

Currently, EESL has installed more than 44.5 lakh smart meters across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Delhi, Rajasthan and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, and is also responsible for their O&M for a period of 8-10 years.