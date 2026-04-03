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PNGRB extends national PNG drive till June, boosts compliance measures

Regulator extends PNG drive till June 2026 to accelerate CGD rollout and meet rising demand amid LPG supply concerns and push for cleaner energy adoption

petroleum

The Indian government has issued a series of targeted measures to manage disruptions in LPG supply while strengthening the gas-based energy ecosystem

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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India’s gas regulator, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has extended the national piped natural gas (PNG) drive until June 30, 2026, as the country faces a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shortage.
 
PNGRB launched the national PNG drive in January 2026 to accelerate the rollout of city gas distribution (CGD) infrastructure, with time-bound targets for expansion of domestic and commercial PNG connections as well as commissioning of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations across all authorised geographical areas (GAs).
 
As of March 31, CGD entities have developed additional domestic PNG infrastructure for 6.5 lakh connections, with gas supply commenced for nearly 5.29 lakh domestic and 2,457 commercial consumers, said PNGRB. In addition, 11 new GAs have been connected to the natural gas pipeline network, strengthening supply security across these regions.
   
An average of over 10,000 new PNG connections are being provided on a daily basis since March 15, 2026. PNGRB has directed gas companies to further increase connections to cater to the current demand.
 
The Indian government has issued a series of targeted measures to manage disruptions in LPG supply while strengthening the gas-based energy ecosystem. A significant reform initiative linking the allocation of commercial LPG with the expansion of the CGD network in states across the country has already begun to yield positive results, leading to accelerated infrastructure growth and improved last-mile connectivity, PNGRB said in a press release.
 
The government has prioritised PNG connections for households as well as institutional users such as canteens, hostels, mess facilities, hotels and restaurants, and hospitals. Additional steps such as expansion of PNG coverage and the temporary suspension of imbalance charges have been undertaken to support consumers and enhance network efficiency, it added.
 

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:08 PM IST

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