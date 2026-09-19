POSH complaints at Nifty 50 firms rise 4.6% in FY26 as awareness grows

Companies in the Nifty 50 index recorded 1,327 complaints under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act in FY26, up 4.6 per cent from 1,269 complaints in the previous year, a report by The Economic Times showed.

The increase in reported cases does not necessarily indicate a rise in workplace sexual harassment. Experts cited by ET said that the higher numbers could also reflect greater awareness of the law and increased willingness among employees to use formal grievance mechanisms.

After excluding two companies for which comparable data was unavailable, POSH complaints among the index constituents have increased for the second consecutive year. The number of complaints rose 6.3 per cent in FY25 and a further 5.2 per cent in FY26.

Experts said the trend could partly reflect efforts by companies to strengthen employee awareness and sensitisation around POSH requirements.

Vishal Kedia, POSH expert and trainer at Complykaro, said that the increase is a positive outcome of the greater awareness created by companies through mandatory annual employee sensitisation under the POSH Act.

He added that high-profile cases, including the TCS Nashik incident, have also drawn attention to the reputational and legal consequences of inadequate compliance, prompting companies to take workplace harassment complaints more seriously.

A rise in reported complaints can indicate greater confidence in the internal redressal process, particularly among employees who previously may have been reluctant to come forward.

“More reporting is a sign of greater trust in the system; women are coming forward because they believe something will be done,” Pallavi Pareek, founder of Ungender, told ET.

However, the trend is not uniform across India's workforce. Larger listed companies, which are subject to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disclosure requirements, tend to have greater visibility and reporting of POSH cases. Smaller companies and the informal sector continue to face significant gaps.

Madhumita Mitra, an advocate handling sexual harassment cases, said compliance mechanisms are considerably stronger in the formal sector but remain weak in the informal economy, which accounts for a large share of India's workforce.

She pointed to gaps including the absence of designated officers in several districts, improperly constituted local complaints committees and limited access to redressal mechanisms for workers in the informal sector.

Changing nature of workplace complaints

Experts also pointed to a shift in the nature of complaints being reported by employees. While verbal harassment, unwanted communication and misuse of authority in hierarchical relationships remain common, complaints involving digital communication have become more prominent.

Digital harassment, over messaging platforms, email, and social media, has grown significantly, particularly since remote and hybrid work became mainstream.

There has also been an increase in complaints involving colleagues at the same level, rather than only cases involving a senior employee and a subordinate. Mitra said this has created additional challenges for human resources teams and internal complaints committees when assessing evidence and determining boundaries around consent and inappropriate conduct.

Organisations with more mature internal complaints cultures are also seeing employees report conduct that may not have traditionally triggered formal complaints.