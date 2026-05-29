Possible to have profitable products in AI world: Thomas Jeng of OpenAI

“We have seen quite a few companies get solid gross margins even as they are building artificial intelligence (AI) into the core of their product. It will depend on the thesis of the founders, how they are constructing the product, and what their business strategy is. It is not impossible to have a profitable product. A lot of work we do with companies is helping them get to more sustainable economics,” said Jeng.

He was talking to Business Standard on the sidelines of the Mumbai Tech Week (MTW).

He added companies should not look at AI tools as direct substitute for human talent.

Tools such as Codex are productivity multipliers that allow engineers and developers to build faster and serve larger markets, according to him.

Tapping into the Indian startup ecosystem is part of its focus area for the company.

According to the latest data from OpenAI, the weekly active Codex users in India have grown 27 times since the start of this year while daily interactions were up more than 20 times by late April.

India continues to be among the top five countries for Codex adoption and the top 10 for Codex engagement.

The data also points to a broadening role for Codex in India. More than a quarter of the Codex requests are for non-coding tasks, reflecting growing usage beyond traditional software-development workflows. People are using Codex to synthesise information, draft documents, automate daily research, and organise workflows and communication.

In February, OpenAI Signals found that Codex use for coding tasks in India was about three times the global average while coding-related questions were nearly three times the global median.

Pragya Misra, head of strategy & global affairs, OpenAI India, said that founders who were working with OpenAI did not look at just one metric, which is “the cost versus my outcome or impact”.

“They make a bet, which is a three-year bet. In the three-year and long-term bet, you will see that AI will always help you get a much more improved top line and bottom line, depending on which metrics you are using to drive that impact. If you are looking at it in the short term, it is going to be hard, but you also need to think in a broader perspective. If you do not start adopting it today and your competition is doing so, you will be far behind six months from now,” she told Business Standard.

When it comes to the Indian startup ecosystem, Jeng said there were two distinct categories: Companies building for international markets from day one and those serving domestic consumers and enterprises.

“Startups targeting overseas markets, particularly the United States, are generally deploying the latest frontier models more aggressively. Domestic-focused startups, meanwhile, tend to be more sensitive to inference and token costs and often use lighter-weight models to balance economics,” he added.

On compute providers commanding much of the economic value generated by AI, Jeng said he expected a broader distribution of value across the stack in the years ahead, including among application-layer companies.

Misra added that the company continued to build its initiatives like learning (engaging with education institutes) and government.

“Some areas that have seen significant improvement include language performance. We launched ‘IndQA’ last year in November. It was rooted in a historical and cultural context. We brought close to 200 experts who are historians, artists, and other people from various walks of life, who really understood India deeply,” she added.

The second thing that the company is working is on voice, which, Misra said, is a huge opportunity. “There is much to be done on latency, which way we can improve that.”