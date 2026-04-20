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Postal Department posts revenue of ₹15,296 crore for FY26: Scindia

Announcing the revenue scorecard after the Postal Department's annual business meet here, Scindia said the year has been "historic" for the department

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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The Department of Post has clocked revenue of Rs 15,296 crore for financial year 2025-26, a 16 per cent growth year-on-year, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday.

Announcing the revenue scorecard after the Postal Department's annual business meet here, Scindia said the year has been "historic" for the department. He said that with sharp focus on deepening the reach of services, acquisition of customers and six sigma service level agreements with customers, the department is aiming for higher growth for FY27.

"...so it has been a very historic year for the Department of post...as you are aware, we've also come out with three new products. We are now looking at increasing the penetration of many of our services, acquiring new customers, performing against very strict 'Six Sigma' service level agreements with all our clients to post an even greater growth rate over the next fiscal year," Scindia told reporters.

 

The revenue for fiscal 2024-25 stood at Rs 13,218 crore, and in 2025-26, the topline number increased to 15,296 crore.

"That is a growth rate of 16 per cent. We have hit upwards of 15 per cent growth rate in a probably long time in this department," the minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Jyotiraditya Scindia Scindia Postal department

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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 2:42 PM IST

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