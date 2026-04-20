Postal Dept clocks 16% revenue growth in FY26; eyes ₹17,000 crore FY27

Department of Posts clocked revenue of ₹15,296 crore for FY26, up 16 per cent year-on-year, minister of telecom and posts Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Monday at the department’s annual business meet, terming FY26 as ‘historic’ and pegging the FY27 revenue target at ₹17,000 crore.

Post Office Savings Bank posted ₹7,756 crore in the just-concluded fiscal, growing at 13 per cent, the minister said, and added that postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance have grown to ₹1,458 crore, a growth of 25 per cent year-on-year. The segment is the bulk of the revenue contributor.

Segments of parcels grew the fastest at 69 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,133 crore, followed by citizen-centric services at 70 per cent to ₹864 crore, but at a lower base compared to parcels. Domestic mail grew at 34 per cent to ₹3,202 crore, driven by Rajasthan, Assam, and Jammu and Kashmir, but the international mail category faced headwinds due to global disruptions. The overall growth comes on the back of deepening the reach of services, acquisition of customers, and Six Sigma service level agreements with customers.

“We are now looking at increasing the penetration of many of our services, acquiring new customers, performing against very strict 'Six Sigma' service level agreements with all our clients to post an even greater growth rate over the next fiscal year,” Scindia said in a media briefing.

Vandita Kaul, secretary, Department of Posts, said that the "gap" between expenditure (excluding pensions) and revenue has narrowed in FY26 by about ₹1,500 crore, even as the department has maintained a sharp focus and commitment to universal service obligation. Including pensions, revenue expenditure was ₹38,631 crore. Kaul said about one-third of the Postal Department's overall expenditure is towards pension. Excluding pensions, she said, the expenditure stands at ₹26,559 crore, and given that revenue receipts are at ₹15,296 crore in FY26, the deficit is at about ₹11,000 crore, narrowed from ₹12,500 crore in the previous fiscal.

Over the next five years, the department is looking to bridge the gap between income and expenditure "fully", she said.

"Government is clear that, unlike a lot of other postal networks around the world, there is a need to increase the outreach here, and so over the last four years, we have increased the network by about 11,000 post offices in rural areas, with a large increase being in the North Eastern region," she said. The total network of post offices stands at 1,64,999.