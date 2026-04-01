Power consumption rises marginally 1.8% to 149.56 bn units in March

Power consumption in the country grew marginally by 1.8 per cent to 149.56 billion units in March from 146.92 BU a year ago amid lesser use of appliances like air-conditioners and coolers due to unseasonal rains.

Intermittent rains have kept the temperature at a lower level, delaying the onset of summer across the country.

According to the government data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply during March this year rose slightly to 238.37 GW from 235.22 GW recorded in February 2025.

The peak power demand touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

During the last summer (April 2025 onwards), the peak power demand reached 242.77 GW in June, but stayed lower than the government's estimate of 277 GW.

The power ministry has estimated about 270 GW of peak power demand during the summer season this year.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, March this year saw higher rainfall as eight western disturbances impacted the country, against the usual five or six during this month.

Rains led to a reduction in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country. As a result, no heat wave conditions prevailed over the country during the second half of the month, the IMD said.

Experts stated that the use of appliances like air-conditioners and desert coolers was negligible due to lower temperatures, mainly because of unseasonal rains.

This decreased the demand as well as the consumption of electricity in various parts of the country, especially in the north.

Experts are also expecting a subdued growth in power consumption as well as demand in April, as the onset of summer will be delayed due to more rainfall.

IMD has stated that in April, maximum temperatures are likely to be normal to below normal in many parts of the country.

However, above-normal maximum temperatures are expected over many parts of east and northeast India and some parts of northwest India and the southern peninsular region during the month.

Also, above-normal minimum temperatures are likely to prevail in most parts of India, except for some isolated pockets over the south peninsula, which is likely to see normal minimum temperatures during April.

Rainfall is likely to be normal to above-normal in most parts of the country except northeast India, where below-normal rainfall is expected in April.