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Power firms in Haryana seek rule change to defer fuel surcharge recovery

The discoms have proposed to defer the monthly recovery and instead recover the amount in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories

power, energy

The Commission has not taken an immediate decision and has decided to follow a public consultation process

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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Power distribution companies in Haryana have approached the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) seeking relaxation in rules related to recovery of fuel surcharge, officials said on Saturday.

Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) have filed petitions requesting amendments to Regulation 68 of the Multi-Year Tariff (MYT) Regulations, 2024 for financial year 2025-26.

As per existing rules, additional costs arising from fuel and power purchase are recovered from consumers on a monthly basis through the Fuel and Power Purchase Adjustment Surcharge (FPPAS).

The discoms have proposed to defer the monthly recovery and instead recover the amount in subsequent financial years at a uniform rate of 47 paise per unit across all consumer categories.

 

They have also sought permission to include carrying cost to ensure recovery of dues.

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The Commission has not taken an immediate decision and has decided to follow a public consultation process.

HERC has issued a public notice inviting objections and suggestions from stakeholders. Individuals and organisations can submit their responses by May 1.

A public hearing has been scheduled on May 14 at 11:30 am at the Commission's courtroom in Panchkula.

Stakeholders who submit their objections within the stipulated time will be allowed to present their views.

The Commission will take a final decision after considering public feedback, aiming to balance the financial health of power utilities and consumer interests, officials added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : power companies Power firms Haryana Fuel prices

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First Published: Apr 11 2026 | 1:15 PM IST

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