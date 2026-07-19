Power ministry proposes mandatory star rating rule for large buildings

The power ministry has proposed mandatory star rating of all large commercial, residential and office buildings in the country in an attempt to enforce energy efficiency and sustainability norms in the buildings segment that alone accounts for 40 per cent of India's power demand.

The ministry has proposed to amend its February 2018 notification on Energy Conservation and Building Code Rules to bring into effect the changes that will be applicable to every building and building complex to be constructed with a proposed built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more.

After the amendment to the Energy Conservation Act in 2022, the Energy Conservation and Building Code (ECBC) has been amended to the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC).

According to the new rating methodology issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a building with a 5-star rating will fall under the Super ECSBS category, while a building with a 4-star rating will fall under the ECSBS Plus category, and the ECSBS Code will be applicable to a building with a 3-star rating.

Building rating agencies, including Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI), and Assocham, will have to register with the Bureau and submit their respective rating methodology.

Under the new rules, all large buildings will have to obtain a rating from BEE or any of the other agencies. This would require a minimum 3-star rating in the case of GRIHA and BEE Star Rating, Gold rating under IGBC and LEED (GBCI), and GEM-3 rating under GEM ( Assocham). These ratings would indicate their level of adherence to prescribed energy efficiency, sustainability and resource performance standards.

The framework includes provisional and final ratings, which will remain valid for 10 years from the date of issuance, with mandatory renewal for commercial and official buildings and voluntary renewal for residential buildings.

Additionally, the owner or occupant must display the rating at clearly visible locations and also mention it in advertisements for promotional and informational purposes. In cases of non-compliance, owners must remove the displayed ratings and the lapses shall be publicly disclosed, with states empowered to impose penalties.

The ministry said large commercial, institutional and residential buildings account for a significant share of the country’s electricity consumption, contribute substantially to peak electricity demand, and are an important source of greenhouse gas emissions.

"Improving the energy performance of buildings is therefore critical for enhancing energy security, reducing energy intensity, lowering carbon emissions, and supporting India’s commitments towards sustainable development and climate change mitigation," it said in a draft notification.

While BEE has developed ECSBC and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS), suggesting minimum energy performance standards for commercial and residential buildings, respectively, and several states and Union Territories have adopted these codes, their implementation and enforcement varies across jurisdictions.

Also, several voluntary building rating systems — such as GRIHA, IGBC, LEED and GEM — help promote sustainable and energy-efficient building practices, but they follow different methodologies, resulting in the absence of a uniform national framework.

The lack of mandatory disclosure currently reduces market incentives for developers to invest in higher levels of energy efficiency beyond the minimum requirements. The lack of a centralised repository of building energy performance data also limits compliance monitoring and evaluation of policy outcomes.