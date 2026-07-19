Sunday, July 19, 2026 | 03:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Power ministry proposes mandatory star rating rule for large buildings

Power ministry proposes mandatory star rating rule for large buildings

The draft rules will apply to buildings and building complexes with a proposed built-up area of 20,000 sq m or more, with ratings valid for 10 years

skyline, high rise buildings, Mumbai, Mumbai skyline

Representational Image

Hemlata Samant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2026 | 3:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The power ministry has proposed mandatory star rating of all large commercial, residential and office buildings in the country in an attempt to enforce energy efficiency and sustainability norms in the buildings segment that alone accounts for 40 per cent of India's power demand.
 
The ministry has proposed to amend its February 2018 notification on Energy Conservation and Building Code Rules to bring into effect the changes that will be applicable to every building and building complex to be constructed with a proposed built-up area of 20,000 square metres or more.
 
After the amendment to the Energy Conservation Act in 2022, the Energy Conservation and Building Code (ECBC) has been amended to the Energy Conservation and Sustainable Building Code (ECSBC).
   
According to the new rating methodology issued by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a building with a 5-star rating will fall under the Super ECSBS category, while a building with a 4-star rating will fall under the ECSBS Plus category, and the ECSBS Code will be applicable to a building with a 3-star rating.
 
Building rating agencies, including Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment (GRIHA), Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Green Business Certification Inc (GBCI), and Assocham, will have to register with the Bureau and submit their respective rating methodology.

Also Read

Sanjay Ghodawat group

Sanjay Ghodawat Group, Nordstar launch ₹5,000 cr GDV real estate platform

Prestige Estates Projects, Real Estate

Prestige Estates to invest ₹15K cr in FY27 in housing, commercial projects

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo

V Packirisamy appointed PFC Director (Commercial), effective June 2

power

Power ministry reviews steps to strengthen grid stability as demand risespremium

power

India's peak power demand hits record 265 GW amid heatwave conditions

 
Under the new rules, all large buildings will have to obtain a rating from BEE or any of the other agencies. This would require a minimum 3-star rating in the case of GRIHA and BEE Star Rating, Gold rating under IGBC and LEED (GBCI), and GEM-3 rating under GEM ( Assocham). These ratings would indicate their level of adherence to prescribed energy efficiency, sustainability and resource performance standards.
 
The framework includes provisional and final ratings, which will remain valid for 10 years from the date of issuance, with mandatory renewal for commercial and official buildings and voluntary renewal for residential buildings.
 
Additionally, the owner or occupant must display the rating at clearly visible locations and also mention it in advertisements for promotional and informational purposes. In cases of non-compliance, owners must remove the displayed ratings and the lapses shall be publicly disclosed, with states empowered to impose penalties.
 
The ministry said large commercial, institutional and residential buildings account for a significant share of the country’s electricity consumption, contribute substantially to peak electricity demand, and are an important source of greenhouse gas emissions.
 
"Improving the energy performance of buildings is therefore critical for enhancing energy security, reducing energy intensity, lowering carbon emissions, and supporting India’s commitments towards sustainable development and climate change mitigation," it said in a draft notification.
 
While BEE has developed ECSBC and Eco Niwas Samhita (ENS), suggesting minimum energy performance standards for commercial and residential buildings, respectively, and several states and Union Territories have adopted these codes, their implementation and enforcement varies across jurisdictions.
 
Also, several voluntary building rating systems — such as GRIHA, IGBC, LEED and GEM — help promote sustainable and energy-efficient building practices, but they follow different methodologies, resulting in the absence of a uniform national framework.
 
The lack of mandatory disclosure currently reduces market incentives for developers to invest in higher levels of energy efficiency beyond the minimum requirements. The lack of a centralised repository of building energy performance data also limits compliance monitoring and evaluation of policy outcomes. 

More From This Section

Niti Aayog

NITI to review industrial corridor framework to speed project execution

BITS Group Vice Chancellor Ramgopal Rao

Technology that succeeds in India can succeed anywhere in world: BITS VC

oyo, oyo hotels, OYO Rooms

IHCL, IPO-bound Prism among top 10 firms in Hurun India real estate list

Aluminium, Alba, Aluminium prices

Downstream aluminium industry seeks duty relief to boost competitiveness

IT ministry Secretary S Krishnan

Semicon 2.0 equity norms to boost chip design investment: IT secy

Topics : Power ministry Commercial property building code Green building code

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2026 | 3:18 PM IST

Explore News

Abhijit Dipke Hunger StrikeStocks to Watch TodayWipro Share PriceCaliber Mining IPOJio Financial Share PriceSBI Funds Management IPO AllotmentCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Sensex TodayDHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance