Power ministry reviews steps to strengthen grid stability as demand rises

The meeting, held in Chandigarh, focused on avoiding a mismatch between the commissioning of transmission lines and renewable energy (RE) generation projects, planning and deployment of Static Synchronous Compensators (STATCOMs) for voltage stability and system strength, and reviewing standards for technologies such as battery energy storage systems, grid-forming inverters, electrolysers and data centre loads.

The committee, chaired by Union Minister Manohar Lal, deliberated on promoting pumped storage projects for resource adequacy and inertial support, and setting up regulatory and commercial mechanisms to use flexibility services from RE and storage systems.

Representatives from the Central Electricity Authority, Grid Controller of India Limited and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited were present at the meeting, along with Minister of State for Power Shripad Yesso Naik, Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and Members of Parliament who are members of the Consultative Committee.

With increasing penetration of inverter-based resources, the committee discussed the development of a framework for power quality and harmonics assessment. Encouraging suitable bulk consumers closer to large renewable generation complexes to optimise transmission investments was also among the measures discussed.