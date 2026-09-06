Power plants with critical coal levels rise to 58; experts say no crisis

A critical coal stock is defined as an inventory level at a thermal power plant that falls below 25 per cent of its required normative stock requirement.

Data also showed that the actual volume of coal stocks at the power plants dropped from 28.6 million tonne (MT) on September 1 to 26.9 MT on Saturday, a 6 per cent drop within five days. The worsening coal availability situation at the power plants is being reported amid high electricity demand. The critical stocks also come at a time when Coal India's (CIL) pithead stocks continue to be at a record high of 76 MT, highlighting constraints at the logistics end rather than production and availability.

"CIL continues to hold a stock cushion of 76 MT of coal at its pitheads, along with 46 MT of ready-to-mine coal exposure. Average daily dispatch to the power sector, at around 1.35 MT over the first three days of September has since improved to 1.5 MT on 4th September," the coal ministry said in a statement. It added that the dispatch to evacuation points is set to see a marked step-up in the coming days through enhanced production and transportation.

The ministry added that in view of the availability of adequate coal stocks at various sources across the subsidiary companies of CIL, and with a view to augmenting coal supplies to the power sector, the company has offered power plants having Fuel Supply Agreements (FSAs) to lift additional quantities of coal. This includes quantities over and above the applicable Annual Contracted Quantities, through road mode, in addition to the existing rail mode. "With dry spells setting in, loading is expected to pick up further over the coming days. Close monitoring is being maintained to sustain this trend," the ministry said.

In August, CIL had supplied 60.60 MT of coal, registering a 5.50 per cent increase from supplies in the same month last year. Supplies to the power sector in August also rose 4.5 per cent to 48.46 MT, compared to August 2025.

Experts say that an increase in plants falling below normative coal stocks during August and September is seasonally plausible as monsoon rainfall can affect coal production, loading, quality and railway movement, while power demand and thermal generation may remain high.

CEA’s revised stocking norms account for this seasonality, where the requirement is calculated at 85 per cent plant load factor and distinguishes between pithead and non-pithead plants. For September, the prescribed stock is 12 days for pithead plants and 20 days for non-pithead plants, the lowest requirement during the year. The norms increase after the monsoon and reach 17 days and 26 days, respectively, in February and March.

"A plant falling below the applicable norm is not necessarily about to run out of coal. The headline count should be considered alongside the generating capacity affected, actual plant-level stocks, daily coal receipts against consumption, and any generation loss due to coal shortage," said Vikas Gaba, partner at KPMG in India. He added that while the elevated (shortage) number does not by itself indicate a national coal shortage, it requires careful and continuous monitoring of plant-level coal stocks, supplies and generation availability.