India’s power sector would require an investment of around ₹200 lakh crore by 2047, to be mobilised through public sector company listings and private investment under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, said Union Power Minister Manohar Lal at the Power Ministers’ Conference on Friday.

He also highlighted the need to address power evacuation constraints, expand energy storage, and strengthen regional resource adequacy planning to integrate renewable energy and meet rising demand from data centres, electric vehicles, and industries.

Considering the increasing demand, he suggested that industries move to a three-shift system for even distribution of power. He stressed the necessity for states to implement smart meter installations and adopt prepaid smart meters, especially for government offices.

The minister also urged state governments to ensure timely payment of electricity bills by government departments, suggesting that provisions for these payments be made in advance in the annual budget.

Distribution companies (discoms) had total outstanding borrowings of ₹7.26 lakh crore as of March 31, 2025, even as they posted a combined profit of over ₹2,600 crore. The minister said there is a need to ensure the financial viability of discoms.

On nuclear power, Lal said that eight sites are ready for inspection, while 25-30 sites have been offered for development. States would need to identify more locations to expand nuclear power generation, he said, adding that nuclear energy would play a critical role in meeting rising round-the-clock power demand from data centres and artificial intelligence.

Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, also present at the event, said that around 60 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was added in the past 12 months, with 87 per cent of the addition coming from non-fossil sources.

Commenting on the rising demand, he also said that India's per capita consumption has risen from 957 kilowatt-hours in 2013-14 to 1,488 kilowatt-hours in 2025-26. "This year also showed us where the system is under strain. In October, 2026, while power was surplus during the solar hours, there were days when we could barely meet the demand during the evening peak," the secretary added.

A weak monsoon, high temperatures, and irrigation load pushed demand up by 12 per cent to 39 per cent in several states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, Agarwal noted.