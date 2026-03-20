Premium petrol prices hiked by Rs 2; normal petrol, diesel price unchanged

Oil marketing companies Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) on Friday hiked the price of premium petrol by Rs 2, effective immediately.

Primarily used in sports cars, premium fuels are designed to enhance engine performance. It is more expensive than regular petrol, but provides an edge over mileage and performance.

Earlier in the day, HPCL posted on social media platform X that there has been no disruption in the crude oil supply. "There is no disruption in crude oil supply. Additional cargoes are already on the way and will further strengthen India’s supply position in the coming days," the OMC wrote, advising consumers to avoid rumours over availability.

Branded fuel variants such as HPCL's Power95 now costs Rs 104.49 per litre (Delhi), while IOCL’s XP95 price has also been raised to Rs 101.89 per litre.The prices of diesel and normal petrol, however, remain unchanged.