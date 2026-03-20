Premium push: Installed base of Indian mobiles witnesses dramatic change

The installed base in mobile phones is the total number of active, in-use smartphone units of a particular brand, model, or operating system currently in consumers' hands, rather than just the number of units sold. It acts as a key indicator of market popularity, user loyalty, and future service revenue.

Consider this: based on data from Counterpoint Research, in calendar year 2022 (CY22), as much as 41 per cent of the installed base of mobile phones in the country was in the below-₹10,000 (sub-$107) price. However, in CY25, this share fell sharply to 37 per cent.

At the premium-end of the market, the installed base of mobile phones between $500 and less than $1,000 has moved up from 4 per cent in CY22 to 6 per cent in CY25. And at the top end, which includes phones mostly from Apple Inc, Samsung and Google, the share of over $1,000 phones doubled from a mere 0.5 per cent in CY22 to 1 per cent in CY25.

However, installed capacity of phones in the price range of above $107 (₹10,000) to below $500, which was 54.5 per cent in CY22, went up only marginally in CY25 to 56 per cent.

The change is reflected in the fact that average selling price of mobile phones has gone up substantially from $245 in retail in CY22 to $310 in CY25 — an increase of 26.5 per cent, which includes goods and services tax (GST).

The move away from affordability has impacted some of the brands that had ma­de a substantial dent in the market by concentrating on cheaper phones. According to Counterpoint, Chinese major Transsion — which sells three brands i.e., Tecno, Infinix and Itel — had an overall market share of 8 per cent in CY23, selling entry-level phones by offering differentiated specifications like large batteries or high refresh rate displays to strengthen value perception.

But its share saw a decline from CY24, with the overall brand share pegged at only 5 per cent in CY25, and dropping to just 3 per cent in January 2026. As a result, its value share has seen a steep fall from 3 per cent in CY23 to a mere 1 per cent in January this year.

While the company declined to comment on the fall, Counterpoint analyst Shubham Nimkar said: “The overall shrinking of the sub-₹10,000 segment, with consumers moving up the price ladder, has challenged Transsion’s ability to retain its core audience. Furthermore, the company’s strong reliance on 4G phones amid rapid increase in 5G adoption has continued to weigh on its overall performance and market share trajectory.”

The company, of course, is now realigning its strategy beyond its traditional entry-level focus to strengthening its position in the budget and 5G segments to be in line with changes in consumer buying behaviour.

Even Xiaomi has faced a similar challenge in betting on affordability and volumes – its market share, which was at 17.8 per cent in CY22 according to IDC, fell to 12 per cent in CY24 and to only 9 per cent in CY25. But the company has put together an aggressive strategy towards premiumisation in the mobile segment. Sudhin Mathur, chief operating officer of the company in India, said that their big focus in CY26 would be to increase their ASP (average selling price), which in CY25 was slightly lower than the industry average, which was at ₹18,000.

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