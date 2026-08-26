Premiumisation to drive 8-11% growth in home sales value in FY27: Icra

The top seven Indian cities are likely to witness an 8-11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in housing sales value in financial year 2026-27 (FY27) to about ₹7.9 trillion, driven by premiumisation that brings higher realisations and a favourable product mix, according to ratings agency Icra.

The top seven cities are Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the National Capital Region (NCR), and Pune.

Sales value is estimated to increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-9 per cent to ₹7.7-8.2 trillion between FY24 and FY27, while the area sold remains largely flat.

Icra has forecast the area sold in FY27 to grow by a modest 2-5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 665-685 million square feet (msf), supported by sustained demand in the mid- and luxury-housing segments and an increasing preference for established listed developers.

The agency noted that the area sold registered marginal growth of 1.5 per cent to 653 msf in FY26 on a high base, amid a slowdown in project launches for most of the year. Housing sales value in FY26 was ₹7.3 trillion.

In FY26, affordable housing accounted for 20 per cent of total housing sales across the cities, down from 23 per cent in FY25, highlighting the increasing premiumisation of demand. The share of the mid segment stood at 46 per cent, while luxury housing’s share was 34 per cent.

Icra classifies housing priced below ₹75 lakh as affordable, between ₹75 lakh and ₹2 crore as mid-segment, and above ₹2 crore as luxury across the top seven markets, except MMR and NCR, where homes priced below ₹1 crore are considered affordable, those priced between ₹1 crore and ₹3.5 crore belong to the mid segment, and homes priced above ₹3.5 crore are classified as luxury.

Anupama Reddy, group head and vice-president–corporate ratings, Icra, said, “Launch activity in FY27 is expected to increase by 4-7 per cent YoY to 760-785 msf, aided by comfortable inventory levels. Average selling prices are likely to witness a moderate 4-7 per cent YoY rise, following a sharp appreciation seen over the last few years. Although sales velocity has softened from the peak levels, developers’ calibrated approach to launches is expected to maintain a healthy market balance, with the years-to-sell ratio remaining comfortable at 1.4-1.6 times by March 2027.”

The premiumisation trend in the residential real estate sector continues to gather pace, with the shift also reflected in the inventory profile, as unsold inventory is increasingly concentrated in these segments, according to Icra.

Despite this change in the mix, the inventory overhang remains comfortable. The years-to-sell (YTS) ratio rose slightly to 1.5 years in FY26 from 1.3 years in FY25, indicating that inventory creation remains broadly aligned with the prevailing demand trend, Icra stated.

On sector consolidation, Reddy said, “The ongoing premiumisation of demand has also accelerated industry consolidation in favour of organised and listed developers. Consequently, prominent listed developers are expected to continue outperforming broader market growth, supported by robust collections, healthy operating cash flows and comfortable leverage levels. This trend is likely to sustain over the medium term, while the overall outlook for the residential real estate sector remains Stable.”

The market share of key listed real estate companies increased to around 23 per cent of total industry sales value in FY26 from 15 per cent in FY21, reflecting a growing preference for developers with a strong execution track record, established brands and better access to capital.