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Home / Industry / News / Prestige Estates FY26 pre-sales rise 76% to hit record ₹30,024 crore

Prestige Estates FY26 pre-sales rise 76% to hit record ₹30,024 crore

The company's pre-sales or sales bookings stood at a record ₹30,024 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year

real estate

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai contributed a lot to the overall sales

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 11:30 AM IST

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Realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd's pre-sales rose 10 per cent to ₹7,697 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal on better demand for its housing properties.

According to its latest operational update, the company's pre-sales or sales bookings stood at a record ₹30,024 crore in the 2025-26 fiscal, up 76 per cent from the preceding year.

Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, said the company has closed FY26 on a strong note, with steady sales momentum through the last financial year and a good finish in the fourth quarter.

"Demand across our key markets has remained encouraging, and our focus on quality, location, and timely execution continues to resonate well with customers," he said.

 

Razack said the company has a robust pipeline of upcoming launches across geographies and hence optimistic about sustaining this momentum during the current fiscal.

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Prestige Estates said the sales momentum remained consistent across both new launches and ongoing inventory, reflecting resilient end-user demand.

Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai contributed a lot to the overall sales.

Listed real estate firms have been performing well, despite some softness in demand in the overall housing market. Post-COVID pandemic, the demand is gradually shifting towards big branded developers with better credibility.

As at December 2025, the Prestige Group has delivered 313 projects spanning 206 million sq ft and currently has a pipeline of 128 projects across 195 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Prestige Estates Prestige group Prestige Real Estate News Real Estate

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 11:29 AM IST

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