Private sector enters India's critical minerals race with Indonesia deal

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Tuesday between the two companies, along with Midwest Energy Ltd and the Non-Ferrous Materials Technology Development Centre (NFTDC). The deal was signed to coincide with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Indonesia. This comes at a time when Midwest Energy is expected to start manufacturing rare earth magnets next quarter at its 500-tonne-per-annum facility in Hyderabad.

The companies are targeting production of 5,000 tonnes of oxide that can be used to manufacture 20,000 tonnes of magnets from the Indonesian assets over the next four years, said Ram Kollareddy, chief executive officer (CEO), Midwest Ltd.

According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto underscored the importance of further strengthening collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths, with a focus on building diversified and resilient supply chains essential for the growth of domestic manufacturing industries, reducing vulnerabilities and strengthening economic security. The leaders commended the growing collaboration between the two countries on rare earths and welcomed the signing of the MoU between the NFTDC, Midwest Ltd and PERMINAS, it said.

"This is the first time a private company will be getting into rare earth assets abroad. We are looking at a possible production of 5,000 tonnes of oxides in the next four years. This will help both countries achieve a considerable volume of critical supply chains," Kollareddy said. At the consortium level, the expected oxide output may be valued at around $750 million.

"We will contribute exploration, mine planning, environmental studies, mining and mineral processing operations, and the extraction and separation of rare earth elements, apart from downstream value addition through the manufacturing of permanent magnets in collaboration with Midwest Energy and NFTDC," he said.

Under the MoU, Midwest Ltd, Midwest Energy Ltd and the NFTDC will collaborate as a consortium, contributing complementary areas of expertise. Midwest Ltd will contribute expertise in exploration, mine planning, environmental studies, mining and mineral processing operations, and the extraction and separation of rare earth elements, while Midwest Energy will provide technology and operational expertise in establishing a rare earth magnet manufacturing plant. The NFTDC will provide technology, technical expertise and services across the value chain. PERMINAS will provide access to critical minerals and rare earth resources for joint development in Indonesia.

So far, only public sector companies such as IREL (India), Khanij Bidesh India Ltd (KABIL), NMDC Ltd, Coal India Ltd and ONGC have pursued rare earth assets abroad.

There are light rare earths and heavy rare earths in use. India has sufficient light rare earth resources, which are used for basic applications such as two-wheeler and three-wheeler motors and bonded magnets for electronics. Heavy rare earths, on the other hand, are used in defence and other strategic sectors. The MoU is seen as a step towards ensuring a steady supply of heavy rare earths.

The MoU establishes a framework for the parties to evaluate potential collaboration across the rare earth value chain in Indonesia, including upstream exploration and resource assessment, mining, processing, extraction, refining, and downstream manufacturing in general, and rare earth magnet production in particular. It also opens up opportunities in related areas.

This milestone reinforces Midwest Ltd's strategy to build a meaningful presence across the rare earth value chain, complementing its existing initiatives in the sector. It marks the company's first structured collaboration with a Southeast Asian state-owned strategic minerals enterprise. Under the terms of the MoU, the parties will establish a joint working group to plan and monitor the project's implementation, according to a statement.