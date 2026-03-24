Priya Kapur removes Rani Kapur as trustee of RK Family Trust amid dispute

Priya Kapur, wife of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, issued a formal notice of ‘cessation and removal as a trustee’ to Kapur’s mother Rani Kapur, removing her from the RK Family Trust on grounds of breach of trust and actions contrary to her fiduciary duties. The move is set to escalate the ongoing dispute over the estate of Kapur, who was the chairman of Sona Comstar until his untimely demise in June last year.

“Pursuant to Clause 8.11 of the Trust Deed, you are hereby formally removed as a Trustee of the RK Family Trust, effective tomorrow, on 25.03.2026, and consequently, you have no authority, right, or locus to act on behalf of the Trust, to interfere in its administration, participate in any trust meetings/actions, deal with any Trust Properties or possess access in any manner to any Trust documents, data, financial reports etc,” the notice issued by Priya Kapur stated. A copy was reviewed by Business Standard.

“Any action taken by you in the name of the Trust shall be invalid and non est, and you shall be personally accountable for any such actions. All my rights and remedies are expressly reserved, including the right to initiate appropriate proceedings in the event of non-compliance,” the notice added.

The notice cited that the RK Family Trust was created in 2017 by Rani Kapur for the benefit of her son Sunjay, who was its sole beneficiary during his lifetime. Following Sunjay Kapur’s demise, the beneficial interest under the Trust devolved upon his legal heirs, Priya, her son Azarias Suri Kapur, and children from his previous marriage, Samaira Kapur and Master Kiaan Kapur.

The notice also noted that after Sunjay’s demise, Rani Kapur acted against the interests of the Trust and its beneficiaries, prompting a cease-and-desist notice by Priya Kapur. It outlined a sequence of events, including proceedings initiated at the Delhi High Court by Rani Kapur asserting that the Trust was ‘null, void, and unenforceable’, while claiming exclusive personal ownership over the assets forming part of the Trust.

The notice further stated that Rani Kapur had sought judicial declaration to dissolve the RK Family Trust and revert all settled assets to her, which were aimed at personal gain and were a breach of fiduciary duties as a trustee.

“Please note that your conduct is contrary to the terms of the Trust Deed, contrary to the provisions of the Indian Trusts Act, 1882, and in gross breach of trust, contrary to your fiduciary duties as a trustee,” the notice added.

The high-profile dispute between Priya Kapur and Rani Kapur is ongoing in the Delhi High Court.