Prolonged West Asia crisis to hit India's GCC sector: Nasscom president

Do you see any negative impact of the war in West Asia on the setting up of more GCCs this year?

It all depends on what we are going to see in the next few weeks, months and for the rest of the year. If this continues for a long period of time, the impact could be much larger on what we do. But if it is only going to be there for the next few days and then wrap up, which is what we hope will happen, then I think the impact isn't such a big deal. So do I think for the GCC numbers as well.

However, with so much turmoil in the geopolitical arena, we find that companies are slightly in wait-and-watch mode. There are many companies that came to India and wanted to start right away. But because of this situation, they are pushing their decisions a month down the line to see how this pans out. So that might lead to a little bit of slowdown. But I don't see the underlying value proposition of these GCCs getting impacted.

How are the IT services companies operating in West Asia currently?

Right now, it is status quo. There is neither a positive nor negative impact at this point, and we are hoping that this will settle down. But again, if it continues for too long, then there is clearly an impact and we need to take a closer look. There was the initial shock, but now the companies have started to live with this. And our exposure to the Middle East is also very limited as not a huge amount of work is done there.

There has been some confusion regarding the total revenue from GCCs based on the Nasscom-Zinnov report last week. What is your take on that?