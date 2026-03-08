Public sector banks lag private banks in women board seats, shows data

Only 15 per cent per cent of the board members are women in Indian banks while number is slightly better for insurance companies but still than 20 per cent. In public sector banks, women board members comprise only 10.6 per cent of the total with 4 banks where there is not a single women on the board. Private banks have 17 per cent representation of women in their boards. There are no women CEO in Indian banks now, be it private or public sector.