Purabi Dairy, Suzuki join hands to set up compressed biogas plant in Assam

North East Dairy and Foods Ltd (NEDFL), which markets products under the Purabi brand, on Sunday said it has partnered with the NDDB and Suzuki R&D Centre India (SRDI) to establish a compressed biogas plant in Assam.

The three organisations signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote sustainable development and clean energy in the state, NEDFL said in a statement.

Under the agreement, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) will provide technical and institutional support for the project, while NEDFL will be responsible for executing the project, operating the proposed CBG plant, and marketing and selling the compressed biogas and organic fertilisers produced.

Suzuki R&D Centre India will invest in the project and realise the carbon credits and other benefits associated with the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

The project aims to convert agricultural and dairy waste into compressed biogas, a clean and renewable fuel, and organic fertiliser, marking a significant step towards building a circular economy in Assam, the statement said.

Compressed biogas can be used as an alternative to conventional fossil fuels for vehicles and industrial applications, helping reduce carbon emissions.

According to NEDFL, the initiative is expected to promote scientific waste management, lower greenhouse gas emissions, strengthen rural livelihoods, and support cleaner mobility.

The project is also expected to provide farmers with an additional source of income by creating value from agricultural and dairy waste. The organic fertiliser generated through the plant will encourage sustainable farming practices and help improve soil health.

NDDB chairman Meenesh Shah said the Northeast, particularly Assam, is known for its near-natural agricultural practices.

"This initiative will further take the state towards sustainable organic agriculture together with improved income from dairying and thus move towards a circular economy," Shah said.

He said that, besides its socio-economic benefits, the project aligns well with the region's commitment to environmentally sustainable initiatives.

NEDFL MD SB Bose said Purabi Dairy is committed to making the project a milestone in the journey towards a cleaner and greener future.

Suzuki Motor Corporation representative director and president Toshihiro Suzuki said the company is currently associated with nine biogas plant projects across India, two of which are already operational in Gujarat's Banaskantha.

"With the new memorandum of understanding regarding a biogas plant in Assam signed, Suzuki will continue to contribute in its own way towards the efforts of the governments of Japan and India to promote the adoption of biogas plants in India," he said.