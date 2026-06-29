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Home / Industry / News / Puravankara aims ₹1,000 cr revenue from 6.4 acre Bengaluru housing project

Puravankara aims ₹1,000 cr revenue from 6.4 acre Bengaluru housing project

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru

real estate

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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Realty firm Puravankara has partnered with a landowner to develop a 6.4-acre housing project in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company said it has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 6.4-acre land parcel in Sarjapur, Bengaluru.

The company will develop a housing project on this land parcel with a saleable area of 0.8 million sq ft and an estimated revenue potential of ₹1,000 crore, it added.

Bengaluru-based Puravankara Ltd did not name the landowner and also did not disclose the terms of the JDA.

Under the JDA, real estate developers share revenue or profit with landowners. Sometimes, they offer completed housing units with landowners.

 

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Of late, real estate players are acquiring land through the JDA route as well as it involves less capital expenditure compared to outright purchase of land parcels.

As of March 31, 2026, Puravankara has completed 95 projects totalling 57 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.

The company's ongoing projects add up to 36.69 million sq ft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Puravankara Puravankara Projects Real Estate

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:50 AM IST

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