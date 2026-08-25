Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaHindustan Copper ShareVodafone Idea ShareShankesh Jewellers sharesUS Mass Visa Revoke PlanDelhi Weather
Home / Industry / News / Puravankara signs JDA for Bengaluru project with ₹1,100 crore GDV

Puravankara signs JDA for Bengaluru project with ₹1,100 crore GDV

The 7.83-acre project near Electronic City will have about 0.89 million sq ft of saleable area and is Puravankara's fifth Bengaluru land transaction in FY27

towers, ultra luxury housing, real estate

This is Puravankara’s fifth land transaction in Bengaluru so far in 2026-27 (FY27), bringing its cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,100 crore.
 
The project has a saleable area of approximately 0.89 million square feet (msf) and will be used for residential development.
 
Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara, said: “Bengaluru remains the anchor of our growth story, and South-East Bengaluru's employment-led corridors continue to give us conviction to deploy capital. This JDA is consistent with how we have approached every addition to our pipeline this year: disciplined structuring, a capital-light approach, and a clear focus on markets with consistent end-user demand. This is the kind of steady business development that underpins our FY27 growth ambitions, and we will continue to move on such opportunities as they come.”
   
According to a statement issued by Puravankara on Tuesday, the land parcel benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road.
 
Mallanna Sasalu, chief executive officer-South at Puravankara, said: “This land parcel gives us close to a million square feet of saleable area in a corridor that's already proven its value. Electronic City has strong housing demand due to employment opportunities, robust social infrastructure, and good road and metro connectivity.”

Also Read

India real estate price hike 2026, realty developers margin pressure India, construction cost increase steel prices India, West Asia conflict impact housing sector, Mumbai real estate cost escalation, Delhi NCR housing prices outlook, supply chain di

HoABL, Nitco tie up for ₹4,500 crore Alibaug real estate project

₹2.52 crore onwards: Rustomjee's new 50-storey luxury tower launches in Goregaon

Rustomjee launches ₹400-cr Ozone Skye in Goregaon: 2 BHKs start at ₹2.5 cr

Mumbai Real Estate

10 buildings, ₹3,815 crore: Where Mumbai's richest are buying homes

flat

Builder asked to provide alternative flat or return money with interestpremium

Mumbai Real Estate

Sales bookings of listed realty firms drop 21% amid fewer project launches

 
This is Puravankara’s fifth land transaction in Bengaluru so far in 2026-27 (FY27), bringing its cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres, with an estimated GDV of approximately ₹6,300 crore and about 5.12 million square feet of saleable area.
 
“It is a clear signal of the pace and consistency we are bringing to our business development, while maintaining a strong focus on capital efficiency,” Sasalu added.
 
Earlier, Puravankara reported pre-sales of ₹1,439 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), up 28 per cent year-on-year.
 
As of Q1FY27, the company had 20.48 million square feet of planned launches across southern and western Indian markets, with an approximate GDV of ₹27,300 crore. The majority of the pipeline is concentrated in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
 

More From This Section

Natco Pharma, Natco

Natco Pharma to invest $14 mn in US-based biotechnology firm eGenesis Inc

Tata, Tata Group, Agratas Energy Storage Solutions

Tata Communications, Tata Motors partner to launch 5G-powered Sierra.ev

Tiger Shroff, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn

Celebrity food endorsements under FSSAI scrutiny: What do the rules say?

Airbound, lightweight autonomous aircraft, lightweight drone

Aerospace startup Airbound raises $37 mn to expand autonomous aircraft biz

hyundai

Hyundai Motor India partners Jio-bp to integrate EV charging networks

Topics : Puravankara Puravankara Projects Real Estate News Real Estate Real estate firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 3:00 PM IST