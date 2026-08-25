Puravankara signs JDA for Bengaluru project with ₹1,100 crore GDV

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara has entered into a joint development agreement (JDA) for a 7.83-acre land parcel in South-East Bengaluru, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹1,100 crore.

The project has a saleable area of approximately 0.89 million square feet (msf) and will be used for residential development.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara, said: “Bengaluru remains the anchor of our growth story, and South-East Bengaluru's employment-led corridors continue to give us conviction to deploy capital. This JDA is consistent with how we have approached every addition to our pipeline this year: disciplined structuring, a capital-light approach, and a clear focus on markets with consistent end-user demand. This is the kind of steady business development that underpins our FY27 growth ambitions, and we will continue to move on such opportunities as they come.”

According to a statement issued by Puravankara on Tuesday, the land parcel benefits from its proximity to the Electronic City employment corridor and access to Hosa Road and Hosur Road.

Mallanna Sasalu, chief executive officer-South at Puravankara, said: “This land parcel gives us close to a million square feet of saleable area in a corridor that's already proven its value. Electronic City has strong housing demand due to employment opportunities, robust social infrastructure, and good road and metro connectivity.”

This is Puravankara’s fifth land transaction in Bengaluru so far in 2026-27 (FY27), bringing its cumulative FY27 business development to around 49.76 acres, with an estimated GDV of approximately ₹6,300 crore and about 5.12 million square feet of saleable area.

“It is a clear signal of the pace and consistency we are bringing to our business development, while maintaining a strong focus on capital efficiency,” Sasalu added.

Earlier, Puravankara reported pre-sales of ₹1,439 crore in the first quarter of FY27 (Q1FY27), up 28 per cent year-on-year.

As of Q1FY27, the company had 20.48 million square feet of planned launches across southern and western Indian markets, with an approximate GDV of ₹27,300 crore. The majority of the pipeline is concentrated in Bengaluru and Mumbai.