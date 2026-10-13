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Home / Industry / News / Puravankara Q2 sales bookings surge 62% to ₹2,136 crore on housing demand

Puravankara Q2 sales bookings surge 62% to ₹2,136 crore on housing demand

In a regulatory filing, the company said its pre-sales rose to ₹2,136 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,322 crore in the year-ago period

real estate, residential buildings

During the September quarter, Puravankara handed over 977 homes totalling 0.97 million sq ft, to customers | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

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Realty firm Puravankara Ltd on Tuesday reported a 62 per cent annual growth in its sales bookings to ₹2,136 crore during the September quarter on better demand for its residential properties.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its pre-sales rose to ₹2,136 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,322 crore in the year-ago period.

Sales area for the second quarter stood at 1.83 million square feet, up 22 per cent annually. Average price realisation increased 32 per cent annually to ₹11,651 per square foot.

During the September quarter, Puravankara handed over 977 homes totalling 0.97 million sq ft, to customers.

 

In the first six months of this fiscal, the company has handed over 1,722 homes spanning 1.92 million sq ft. Ashish Puravankara, the company's Managing Director, said, "Our focus is on scaling the business while maintaining discipline in pricing, capital deployment and execution." The performance supports the company's strategy of investing in differentiated developments in markets having robust demand, he added.

Puravankara has completed 97 projects totalling 59 million sq ft across nine cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Coimbatore, Mangaluru, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, and Goa.  

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 1:14 PM IST