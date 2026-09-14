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PwC US, PwC India form JV to combine advisory talent, capabilities

The venture will combine PwC India's consulting business with PwC US Advisory's India-based capabilities; transaction expected to close in H1 2027

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PWC

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 12:20 AM IST

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PwC US and PwC India have announced a joint venture that will bring together their advisory capabilities in India and the US on a single platform to serve clients across markets.
 
The joint venture will combine PwC India’s consulting business with the India-based capabilities of PwC US Advisory, the firms said in a statement.
 
The platform will offer services ranging from strategy and business transformation to technology, engineering and artificial intelligence (AI). It will also bring together managed services at a larger scale, allowing PwC to advise clients as well as operate critical parts of their businesses.
 
The firms said the joint venture would help them serve US-headquartered companies with Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India more seamlessly. It is also expected to strengthen services for clients operating across major global trade flows.
  
The venture comes as India gains importance for global companies as a growing market, a hub for GCCs and a source of talent and innovation.

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“We're bringing the full breadth of our advisory talent in India together with PwC US — one team with the relationships, expertise, and scale to deliver for our clients and the PwC network,” said Paul Griggs, PwC US Senior Partner and CEO.
 
Sanjeev Krishan, Chairperson of PwC India, will be the chief executive officer of the new joint venture. He said the combination would give domestic clients access to global capabilities while allowing multinational and GCC clients to be served more seamlessly.
 
The transaction is expected to close in the first half of calendar year 2027, subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.
 
Until the transaction is completed, PwC US and PwC India will continue to serve clients through their existing structures.
 
The financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The joint venture will be owned and governed by PwC US and PwC India.

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 12:20 AM IST