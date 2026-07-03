Q1 results preview: FMCG companies may witness double-digit sales

During the quarter, intense heat helped boost sales for cold beverages and ice creams.

“We expect Q1FY27 consumer staples sales to grow 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), above its eight quarter average of 7.8 per cent,” Nomura said in its report.

The brokerage believes volume growth will largely be stable in Q1 despite the low-to-mid single digit price hikes due to the West Asia war. This would lead to a stable demand environment for the third quarter in a row.

In its pre-quarterly update, Marico said demand trends during the quarter remained steady, which were supported by resilient economic activity.

“Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about consumption trends, while closely monitoring the evolving inflationary conditions and the impact of El Niño on the monsoon,” the maker of Parachute coconut oils said in its update.

The company’s consolidated revenue is expected to grow in early 20 per cent, driven by robust broad-based performance across its core, digital and international businesses, it said.

Dabur India also said in its quarterly update that it expects its consolidated revenues to grow in double-digits.

“Despite the challenging geopolitical backdrop and hyperinflationary pressures across our key markets, consumer sentiment remained resilient, with business trajectory improving sequentially, quarter-on-quarter,” the firm said in its update. In the domestic business, rural and urban markets are sustaining growth, with rural outpacing urban, it said.

At a consolidated level, Godrej Consumer Products expects to deliver high-teens revenue growth in Q1FY27, which it said is ahead of its full-year guidance of double-digit revenue growth, backed by strong high single digit underlying volume growth.

“Consolidated Ebitda is also expected to land ahead of our double-digit guidance, although margins will be lower due to exceptional cost pressures,” the company said in its quarterly update.

Distributors that Business Standard spoke to said demand was stable in the quarter despite price increases. “Companies have increased prices during the quarter. Some of the average price hikes across the portfolio of products have been in the range of 1-2 per cent. In other cases, the price hikes were steeper,” said a distributor.

Nuvama Institutional Equities said in its report that in terms of volume growth, it expects Varun Beverages, Pidilite and Nestle to outperform, while ITC (cigarette) and the popular segment of United Spirits will be weak.

Summer categories such as beverages, ice creams and beer are likely to benefit from heatwave conditions, it said.

We reckon Varun Beverages (India volume/revenue growth of 20 per cent/18 per cent Y-o-Y), ice cream and beer players shall be key beneficiaries in Q1FY27.”

The report also said consumer staples companies have already implemented price hikes to the tune of 2–3 per cent.

On margins, Nomura said it expects Q1FY27 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) growth at 11.8 per cent Y-o-Y (similar to Q4). This would be much above its eight quarter average growth of 5 per cent and be aided by cost efficiencies despite higher advertising and promotion spending.

Nuvama also said Q1FY27 is unlikely to face significant margin pressure as most companies had forward cover of a few months and took price hikes too.

It added, “Rural demand is starting to see some moderation, while urban demand is showing signs of improvement.”