Q1FY27 pharma preview: Domestic growth cushions US-led pressure on earnings

Hospitals and diagnostics are expected to fare better. Brokerages forecast hospital revenue growth of 14–18 per cent, EBITDA growth of 16–19 per cent and PAT growth of 9–21 per cent, supported by new beds, improving utilisation and higher patient volumes, although ramp-up losses at new facilities could constrain margins. Diagnostics companies are projected to deliver revenue growth of 14–16 per cent, EBITDA growth of 16–20 per cent and PAT growth of 14–21 per cent, aided by higher sample volumes, a favourable test mix and operating leverage.

Domestic formulations are likely to grow 10–14 per cent, supported by chronic therapies, GLP-1 launches and improving volumes, partly offsetting weakness in exports. Sales in the US, the largest export market, are expected to decline by 5–9 per cent following the loss of high-margin generic Revlimid revenue, continued price erosion and limited launches. EBITDA margins are expected to contract despite a weaker rupee, as an adverse US product mix and higher R&D, marketing, freight and input costs weigh on profitability.

Among the larger drugmakers, Nuvama expects Sun Pharma's revenue to grow 13.6 per cent, supported by around 13 per cent growth in India, although higher expenditure on its global innovation business could restrict EBITDA growth to 4.3 per cent. Torrent Pharma could record the strongest topline growth, with Nuvama forecasting a 50.8 per cent increase, largely reflecting the consolidation of JB Pharma and strong domestic sales. Its PAT, however, could decline because of higher interest and amortisation expenses linked to the acquisition. Nuvama expects Aurobindo Pharma's revenue and PAT to rise 17.8 per cent and 22.8 per cent, respectively, helped by Europe, emerging markets, contributions from its Penicillin-G facility and rupee depreciation, even as its US business remains subdued.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories (DRL) and Cipla are expected to face the sharpest earnings pressure. Nuvama forecasts DRL's EBITDA and PAT to decline by 39 per cent and 56.9 per cent, respectively, as North American revenue falls 27 per cent following the end of the generic Revlimid opportunity and erosion in the base portfolio. For Cipla, Nuvama estimates revenue growth of 5.9 per cent but declines of 25.4 per cent in EBITDA and 30.7 per cent in PAT, reflecting the loss of Revlimid revenue and the absence of Lanreotide supplies. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also expects Cipla's US sales to decline by 28 per cent.

Lupin is likely to outperform, with Nuvama forecasting revenue and EBITDA growth of 22.6 per cent and 27.8 per cent, respectively. 360 ONE Capital is more bullish, projecting growth of 29 per cent and 52.9 per cent, supported by the India business and US products such as Tolvaptan and Mirabegron, although increasing competition and price erosion in the US remain risks.

Brokerages differ on the direction of raw material and logistics costs. Sukhad Sahu of Axis Securities said the index of key active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and key starting materials (KSMs) imported from China was broadly flat sequentially and about 3 per cent lower year on year. Softer crude prices and stable shipping rates could support pharma margins, he said.

In contrast, Mehul Sheth of HDFC Securities Institutional Equities expects higher input and freight costs to contribute to a 178-basis-point contraction in aggregate pharma EBITDA margins. The brokerage noted that air freight rates rose 30 per cent year on year and container freight rates increased 10 per cent.

Analysts Rohit Bhat, Maulik Varia, Hrishikesh Patole and Julie Mehta at 360 ONE Capital also warned that a prolonged West Asian conflict could raise the cost of crude-linked solvents, intermediates, power and shipping. Companies dependent on imported Chinese inputs and manufacturers of price-controlled medicines would be particularly exposed. However, 360 ONE expects the immediate impact on raw material availability to remain limited because companies generally carry two to three months of inventory.

Hospitals are expected to sustain double-digit growth, although the cost of expanding capacity could limit margin gains. Motilal Oswal Financial Services expects aggregate hospital revenue to grow around 16 per cent and EBITDA by 15.6 per cent, while HDFC Securities Institutional Equities forecasts revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 17 per cent, 19 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Apollo Hospitals is expected to lead the larger operators. Motilal Oswal forecasts revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 18 per cent, 21 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively, while Nuvama's corresponding estimates are 18.6 per cent, 22.8 per cent and 27.8 per cent. HDFC Securities expects Aster DM Healthcare's revenue and EBITDA to rise 17 per cent and 20 per cent, respectively.

For Max Healthcare, HDFC Securities forecasts revenue and EBITDA growth of 11 per cent and 13 per cent, while Nuvama expects growth of 13.5 per cent and 12.1 per cent, respectively. Margins could be affected by higher clinician costs, the integration of lower-margin hospitals and expenses associated with ramping up new beds.

Nuvama expects Fortis Healthcare's revenue to rise 16.9 per cent, while higher employee stock option costs could limit EBITDA growth to 14.3 per cent.

Across the sector, new beds, improving utilisation and higher average revenue per occupied bed should support growth, but start-up losses and higher depreciation and interest expenses associated with new facilities are likely to keep margins under pressure.

Diagnostics companies are expected to report steady growth, supported by higher patient and sample volumes, an improved test mix and operating leverage. HDFC Securities Institutional Equities forecasts aggregate revenue, EBITDA and PAT growth of 15 per cent, 18 per cent and 16 per cent, respectively, while Nuvama expects corresponding growth of 15.8 per cent, 19.5 per cent and 20.8 per cent.

For Dr Lal PathLabs, HDFC Securities expects revenue, EBITDA and PAT to rise 14 per cent, 14 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively. It forecasts stronger growth at Metropolis Healthcare, with revenue rising 16 per cent, EBITDA up 26 per cent and PAT up 24 per cent, helped by volume growth and a higher contribution from specialised and preventive tests.

Nuvama expects Vijaya Diagnostic Centre to outperform, with revenue growth of 22 per cent, EBITDA growth of 26.4 per cent and PAT growth of 35.5 per cent, driven by its Hyderabad operations and improving performance in Pune and Kolkata.