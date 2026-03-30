Q4 results preview: IT cos set for soft finish to FY26 as war clouds gather

Q4, traditionally a slow quarter, has already been a roller-coaster period for the industry, marked by a sharp shift in investor sentiment. While there were signs of improvement in demand and client spending towards the end of the third quarter (October-December/Q3) of FY26, according to company commentary, that trend reversed in February due to concerns over the potential impact of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI). This led to a steep decline in valuations and share prices.

The top five companies are expected to grow between -0.7 and 7.4 per cent for the quarter ending March 31, while mid-tier firms are likely to grow at a faster pace of 3–22 per cent on a constant currency basis, according to a report by JM Financial. JPMorgan and CLSA expect sequential growth in the range of -1.6 to 2 per cent.

“While GenAI represents a structural concern for investors, the Middle East crisis has raised questions about near-term risks. Against this backdrop, we believe investors will likely focus on 2026–27 (FY27) revenue guidance and order books,” JM Financial said in a report.

The war, now in its second month, shows no signs of abating. A prolonged conflict could create ripple effects across sectors, prompting clients globally to cut discretionary spending and focus only on cost optimisation in a highly volatile environment.

A silver lining for the sector is the depreciating rupee, which could aid margins in the near term. Every 1 per cent depreciation of the rupee against the dollar results in a rise in rupee revenues, with operating margins improving by 20–30 basis points.

UnearthInsight expects Q4FY26 to be a muted quarter for most Indian IT services firms, though sufficient to help them meet guidance despite geopolitical risks, an economic slowdown, and fluctuating oil prices. For FY27, the firm expects growth guidance of 3-5 per cent.

“Overall, large deals are likely to remain slow as clients adopt a wait-and-watch approach before making long-term commitments,” said Gaurav Vasu, founder and chief executive officer of UnearthInsight.

A slowdown in large deals would add to the challenges for companies, as such deals — focused on improving efficiency and cutting costs — have been key contributors to top-line growth. JPMorgan observed that Indian IT firms are still at a nascent stage in the AI adoption cycle and have yet to benefit meaningfully from these services.

Accenture, which announced its second-quarter results earlier this month (for the period December 1, 2025, to February 28, 2026), raised the lower end of its annual guidance. The guidance reflects its assessment of the potential impact of the West Asia crisis in the second half but does not account for a significant escalation or major economic disruption. The demand environment remains similar to 2025. While Accenture noted that foundational work in AI is picking up pace, many analysts believe this is not yet sufficient to drive acceleration in demand.

“From an IT services perspective, it really does seem to be a case of one battle after another, and firms may have to contend with a difficult macro and geopolitical backdrop in the near term,” Motilal Oswal said.