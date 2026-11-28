The state’s two airports recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in passenger traffic during April- September 2026, while airline schedules point to fewer flights during the peak November-December travel season, according to Airports Authority of India (AAI) and aviation analytics firm Cirium data reviewed by Business Standard.

Higher airfares and a smaller number of flights, operated by fewer carriers, have weighed on short-lead dome­stic leisure bookings. Some travellers are turning to drive-to destinations or looking at short-haul international alternatives in Southeast Asia and Sri Lanka, where flight-and-stay packages have become competitively priced, hotel industry watchers said. Still, they remain hopeful of a strong year-end holiday season, when Goa traditionally sees its biggest surge in demand.

Goa handled 4.80 million air passengers in the first half of 2026-27 (H1FY27), down from 5.27 million in the corresponding period last year.

The decline was visible in both domestic and international traffic, though the fall in international passengers was considerably sharper.

Domestic passenger traffic at Dabolim Airport and Manohar International Airport in Mopa fell 7.6 per cent Y-o-Y to 4.68 million in H1FY27, from 5.06 million a year ago. International traffic declined 42.6 per cent to 118,796, from 206,824.

The Mopa airport was inaugurated in December 2022 and commenced commercial operations on January 5, 2023. It was expected to boost connectivity and tourism by expanding flight capacity in the state, with an initial capacity to handle 4.4 million passengers annually. However, the expansion of airport infrastructure does not appear to have translated into sustained growth in air travel.

Hotel executives pointed to a combination of flat-to-soft demand, a growing accommodation supply and pressure from airfares and flight schedules. These factors, they said, are encouraging travellers to book closer to departure or consider competing destinations. “Goa continues to attract travellers in large numbers, but we are seeing some softness in hotel demand compared to 2025, particularly in leisure travel,” said Chander K. Baljee, chairman and managing director of Royal Orchid Hotels.

Across the company’s Goa properties, room nights booked between April and October 2026 were 3 per cent higher than a year earlier, supported by the addition of a new hotel. On a like-for-like basis, however, demand was about 4 per cent softer. “Travellers have become more price-conscious and are booking much closer to their travel dates, which makes demand less predictable for hotels,” Baljee said.

Group travel and sales-led business at the company’s Goa hotels was 12 per cent lower than last year, he said. Walk-in business from individual leisure travellers had trebled, while premium beach resorts maintained occupancy at last year’s levels. “Budget-conscious domestic travellers, families, and international leisure tourists are the most affected,” he added.

Devendra Parulekar, founder of SaffronStays, which operates more than 30 private villas and homes across North and South Goa, said higher airfares and capacity constraints had significantly affected short-lead domestic leisure bookings. “Tightened domestic seat capacity into Goa kept last-minute peak-weekend fares high, prompting price-sensitive travellers from major hubs like Delhi-NCR to either pivot toward drive-to circuits or consider short-haul international alternatives,” Parulekar said.

According to HVS Anarock’s Hospitality Monitor for the quarter ended September 2026, hotel occupancy in Goa fell by 9-11 percentage points from the quarter ended June 2026, but rose by 2-4 percentage points from a year earlier. The average room rate (ARR) declined 6-8 per cent quarter-on-quarter, while rising 10-12 per cent Y-o-Y.

The dip in passenger traffic was not limited to the April-September period. Airlines are scheduling fewer flights to and from Goa even during the peak November-December holiday season. Cirium data shows that weekly flight operations at the state’s two airports are scheduled to decline 11.3 per cent in November 2026 from a year earlier. Airlines have scheduled 1,394 weekly operations this month, compared with 1,571 in November 2025.

The reduction is expected to continue in December, another peak travel month. Airlines have scheduled 1,486 weekly operations, down 8.7 per cent from 1,628 in December 2025.

While Goa’s airports have seen passenger traffic fall, smaller tourist destinations such as Ladakh and Lakshadweep are recording growth in air travel.

Ladakh’s domestic passenger traffic rose 18.9 per cent to 739,266 during April-September FY27, from 621,985 in the corresponding period last year. Lakshadweep registered a sharper increase of 59.4 per cent, with traffic climbing to 94,523 from 59,307.

Hotel executives remain hopeful about the winter season and 2027, with Goa still among India’s most sought-after leisure destinations.

“I would be particularly optimistic about December. It is traditionally an important travel month for Goa. We see non-resident Indians returning to India to spend time with their families, couples travelling to celebrate anniversaries, and families planning reunions and festival holidays,” Parulekar said.

Baljee too said Royal Orchid remained cautiously optimistic about the winter season and 2027. “With improved air connectivity, competitive pricing, new experiences and enhanced tourism infrastructure, Goa has strong potential for a healthy recovery and sustained growth,” he said.

Quieter beaches?

9% fall in passenger traffic at Goa’s two airports in H1FY27

42.6% decline in international passenger traffic

11.3% reduction in scheduled weekly flight operations in November