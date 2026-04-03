Railway Board move to split Khurda Road division triggers Odisha row

The Railway Board , in a communication (reviewed by Business Standard) to the general managers of both the railway zones, has informed that the 50-km Palasa-Ichchapuram stretch would be delinked from ECoR and integrated into SCoR.

The decision effectively redraws operational boundaries, expanding the jurisdiction of the Visakhapatnam-headquartered zone while shrinking the ambit of ECoR, one of Indian Railways’ most profitable zones.

“…In partial modification, it has now been decided by the competent authority to also include Palasa-Ichchapuram section (presently under Khurda Road division under ECoR) in the proposed Visakhapatnam division of SCoR,” read the letter.

The Palasa-Ichchapuram stretch, geographically located in Andhra Pradesh’s Srikakulam district, has been under the administrative control of Khurda Road division since the zone’s formation more than two decades ago. Its inclusion in SCoR is seen as part of the Centre’s broader plan to operationalise the new railway zone carved out for Andhra Pradesh.

While the Railway Ministry has consistently maintained that railway zones are not defined by state boundaries, critics in Odisha argue that the present move contradicts that principle, as it effectively transfers a section long administered by ECoR purely on geographic considerations.

While the Railway Ministry has consistently maintained that railway zones are not defined by state boundaries, sources said the Railway Board’s decision contradicts that principle, as it effectively transfers a section long administered by ECoR purely on geographic considerations.

The latest decision has, however, revived an older wound in Odisha over the creation of SCoR and the proposed bifurcation of the Waltair division. Announced in 2019, SCoR, headquartered in Visakhapatnam, is expected to comprise Vijayawada, Guntur and Guntakal divisions, along with a substantial portion of the existing Waltair division.

According to the detailed project report, Waltair division, currently under ECoR, will be split, with one part merging into Vijayawada division and the remaining portion forming a new Rayagada division under ECoR. However, the redistribution of high-revenue routes, especially freight corridors linked to mining and steel industries, has remained a major bone of contention.

The Waltair division alone generates over Rs 10,000 crore annually, largely from mineral freight traffic. ECoR, which earns over Rs 29,000 crore a year, is estimated to lose nearly Rs 6,000 crore if key segments are transferred to SCoR, potentially denting its status as the top revenue-generating railway zone.

At the centre of the dispute is the strategically crucial Kothavalasa-Kirandul (KK) line, a 446-km freight corridor passing through mineral-rich belts of Odisha and Chhattisgarh. It has been proposed to split the KK line at Araku station and retain the 106 km Kothavalasa-Araku line with Vijayawada division, while the rest 340-km Araku (excluding)-Kirandul will come under Rayagada division. Any distribution of this line is expected to have a direct bearing on ECoR’s earnings.

The current controversy has also brought back long-pending demands from Odisha for consolidation of all railway sections within the state under ECoR. “Several districts, including Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh and Jharsuguda, are still under the jurisdiction of South Eastern Railway (SER) and South East Central Railway (SECR), despite being located in Odisha. The Centre should merge the railway sections in these districts with ECoR,” said Srikanta Jena, former Union minister and senior Congress leader.

Jena argued that before carving out sections from ECoR, the Central government should first integrate all Odisha-based railway lines into the zone to offset potential revenue losses. “If some portion of KK line, Vizag Steel, Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram ports are included in SCoR, then sections including Jareikela-Bondamunda-Rourkela-Jharsuguda, Ib-Belpahar-Brajarajnagar, Bansapani-Barbil and Ranital-Rupsa-Bangiriposi should come under ECoR,” he demanded.

Meanwhile, the recent move has triggered rare opposition in Odisha, with both the ruling BJP and Opposition BJD demanding an immediate rollback. They warned of financial losses and the erosion of the state’s control over key railway assets.

Terming it a part of a “systematic attempt” to weaken ECoR by gradually slicing away high-revenue sections, Rajya Sabha member from BJD Sasmit Patra has urged Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the decision and cautioned that such jurisdictional changes could significantly dent Odisha’s financial stake in the railway network.