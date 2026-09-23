Railways' conversion of all ICF coaches to LHB likely to finish by FY28

After this, Railways will no longer manufacture loose LHB coaches, and the production of mail and express trains will move to the Amrit Bharat platform of push-pull trains.

These push-pull trains will also feature LHB coaches, but in a safer and more efficient configuration. Amrit Bharat LHB coaches feature semi-permanent, semi-rigid draft couplers, which are considered safer for train operations, especially at higher speeds.

A push-pull train was first introduced in 2019, while the concept has now been mainstreamed with the introduction of Amrit Bharat trains. These trains run in a dual-locomotive push-pull configuration, eliminating starting jerks and improving overall acceleration.

Since India began the conversion programme, more than 1,600 rakes have been converted into LHB, according to an official familiar with the matter. An estimated 170-180 rakes will be converted into LHB in the remainder of this financial year (2026-27) and the upcoming financial year (FY28).

The government will continue to use some ICF rakes for additional passenger services, such as special trains, trains on demand, and departmental services, the official said.