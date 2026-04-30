Rajasthan agency to spend Rs 1,500 cr to develop industrial areas

The Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) sets up industrial areas and provides loans to industries. “The expenditure aims to strengthen the infrastructure within these industrial zones,” the official said.

“This initiative ensures the modern and robust development of essential infrastructure, including uninterrupted power supply, the construction and improvement of roads, fire safety facilities, and other necessary amenities.”

According to RIICO’s website, the corporation has 33 offices across Rajasthan to develop and manage industrial areas where it has provided roads, power infrastructure and water supply. It has over the years developed 446 industrial areas, facilitated investments worth ₹9,865 crore and generated employment for more than 110,000 people.

RIICO will spend ₹25 crore to set up 12 new fire stations and procure 37 fire tenders to protect industrial units. The stations will be set up in Bhiwadi (Chopanki, Khushkhera), Bikaner (Karni Industrial Area – Phase I & II), Boranada, Churu, Jaipur (Jaitpura), Jodhpur (Basni), Nagaur (IID Centre & SGC Parbatsar), Sawai Madhopur (Kherda, Tonk, Hindaun City), and Sri Ganganagar (Hanumangarh Industrial Area – Phase II).