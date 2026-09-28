Rajasthan agri department looks at AI to boost farm productivity

The state’s Agriculture Department is looking to integrate modern technology, innovation and data-driven decision-making systems into the agricultural sector, a senior official of the department said.

“As part of this initiative, a one-day workshop was organised recently in Jaipur, where experts from the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence (WadhwaniAI) briefed agricultural officers on the uses, potential and practical applications of AI in the sector,” the official said.

The state signed a non-financial memorandum of understanding with the Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence in May to provide technical support without any financial burden on the government.

The official said the department’s goal is to move beyond treating AI merely as a technical experiment and instead make it an integral part of the agricultural system and farmer service delivery.

Agriculture and allied sectors contribute 27 per cent to the state’s GDP. The state government plans to increase this share by launching new agriculture-related schemes, including the use of AI.

Agriculture Commissioner Naresh Kumar Goyal said the utility of AI in agriculture extends beyond departmental operations. The effective transfer of this technology to farmers will play a crucial role in making agriculture smarter, more profitable, sustainable and resilient to risks in the future.

He noted that AI-based technologies could prove immensely beneficial across the entire agricultural value chain, from sowing and harvesting to produce marketing.

“AI will play a pivotal role in providing weather-based agricultural advisories, assessing crop conditions, identifying pests and diseases, forecasting yields, optimising irrigation and resource management, and disseminating market-related information,” Goyal said.

He said efforts were underway to leverage AI and data analytics to analyse vast amounts of data related to agriculture, weather and crops, thereby enabling the provision of more accurate, localised and timely advice to farmers.

“Weather forecasts and real-time field conditions will enable farmers to make timely decisions regarding critical agricultural activities such as sowing, irrigation, fertiliser management, pest control and harvesting. This will help control production costs, mitigate risks and boost crop productivity,” Goyal said.

Similarly, AI-based systems can make regular crop monitoring, early detection of pests and diseases, and yield estimation more effective and scientific.