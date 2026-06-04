Rajasthan govt allocates over ₹68 crore for construction of rural roads

The Rajasthan state government has allocated ₹68 crore to strengthen rural road networks, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari said. The amount has been sanctioned to construct rural roads spanning around 151.75 km.

Diya Kumari, who also holds the Public Works Department (PWD) portfolio, prioritises strengthening the state’s road network.

Implementing the Budget announcement for the year 2026-27, the Deputy Chief Minister granted in-principle approval for 79 rural road construction projects across the state. The total estimated cost of these projects is ₹68.30 crore.

Under the approvals issued by the PWD, construction and development works for roads totalling 151.75 kilometres in length will be undertaken across five legislative assembly constituencies.

Kumari stated that infrastructure development holds the highest priority in the state.

She said that the development of rural roads will establish new dimensions of progress within the state and generate fresh opportunities for economic growth.

“Road construction will bolster connectivity in rural areas, enabling residents to derive greater benefits from government schemes,” Kumari said.

The Deputy Chief Minister approved the construction of the following roads: 21 roads spanning 51.05 km at ₹30 crore in the Jhalrapatan Assembly constituency (Jhalawar district); 26 roads spanning 31.15 km for ₹10 crore in the Nawalgarh Assembly constituency (Jhunjhunu district); a 5 km road at ₹8.30 crore in the Bhopalgarh Assembly constituency (Jodhpur district); 19 various roads spanning 33.55 km for ₹10 crore in the Rajgarh-Laxmangarh Assembly constituency (Alwar district); and 12 various roads spanning 31 km at a cost of ₹10 crore in the Jaitaran Assembly constituency (Beawar district).

Earlier in May, the state’s PWD approved 77 road construction and upgradation projects of over ₹676 crore. This approval is also part of the state government’s plan in the last budget to strengthen the state’s road network.

Under this plan, over 686 km of roads will be strengthened through these projects. Greater focus would be given to state highways, major district roads, local roads, and rural roads.