Rajasthan govt directs officials to ensure uninterrupted power in summer

The summer this year seems to have come early, with temperatures soaring between 36 to 40 degrees Celsius in parts of the state, pushing the demand for electricity high.

Nagar was reviewing power demand and availability for the upcoming summer season with officials from the Energy Department and power corporations at Vidyut Bhawan in Jaipur.

He urged efforts to secure power allocation from the common pool of central power plants.

He added that last year, the Government of India allocated a quota of up to 750 MW for the summer season, which helped manage supply. The energy minister also directed that the tender process for purchasing power from the exchange on a short-term basis be completed immediately.

He said that decentralised solar power plants with a capacity of approximately 2900 megawatts have been established in the state through the Kusum scheme. “A 6,000 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system is being developed through the generation corporation. This will ensure that the power system has sufficient electricity available for future supply,” the minister said.

The minister directed that the power system in all three distribution companies, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Ajmer, be strengthened. For this, he instructed that transmission capacity be increased and that the construction of GSS (Grid Substation) projects announced in the budget be expedited.

Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Ajitabh Sharma, directed that the generation corporation should ensure proper maintenance of thermal units to minimise unnecessary tripping and maximise production. Sharma also directed the generation corporation to expedite the progress of work on the battery energy storage system.