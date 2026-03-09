Rajasthan govt to lease JDA's vacant plots and spaces for short durations

“For effective utilisation of public assets, the JDA has implemented a system for short-term rental of various vacant properties and plots. The Authority issued rates and necessary guidelines in this regard recently,” he added. Spaces can be allotted for a maximum of 90 days at a time, which can be renewed as needed.

This, he said, will provide organised spaces for social, cultural, and commercial activities in the city and ensure better utilisation of public assets. The Authority will now be able to use these spaces for both commercial and non-commercial activities.

Commercial activities include site offices, maintenance storage, exhibitions, car washing, stone and marble sales, game zones, circuses, and other activities. Similarly, non-commercial uses include social and religious events, mass weddings, educational programs, temporary parking, and nurseries.

JDA Secretary Nishant Jain said that in accordance with the state government's intention, the maximum and systematic use of public assets available in the city is being ensured.

Jain said that any resident of Rajasthan, registered organisation, society, or business entity can apply for this facility. A copy of their PAN card and Aadhaar card must be submitted with the application. The application fee is set at Rs 500, which is non-refundable.

At the time of booking approval, the applicant must deposit the prescribed rent in one lump sum and 10 percent of the total amount as a security deposit.

He clarified that the allotted land will be used only for temporary activities and any permanent construction will be strictly prohibited. During the event, the tenant will be fully responsible for security, cleanliness, waste disposal, and any accidents or damages.

Furthermore, subleasing or transferring the allotted space is strictly prohibited.