Rajasthan State Gas launches PNG push in Kota, eyes 'LPG-free' zones

As part of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB)’s “Drive 3”, the state government aims to connect as many households as possible to the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network in the state, a senior official said.

RSGL is a joint venture of Rajasthan State Petroleum Corporation Limited – a subsidiary of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited – and Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail).

To begin with, Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL) has launched an initiative in Kota to facilitate these connections, according to Managing Director Vinay Patni, RSGL.

Both the central and state governments are focusing on transitioning households from LPG to Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG), with plans to organise outreach camps across various areas in Kota.

On October 17, 2026, a campaign was initiated, ending on December 31, 2026, to provide households with access to PNG.

RSGL MD Patni, stated that the central and state governments are prioritising the conversion of LPG connections to DPNG connections, with the ultimate goal of creating “LPG-free zones.”

He noted that this effort is part of the PNGRB “Drive 3” special campaign, which seeks to extend PNG access to the maximum number of homes.

According to him, PNG is a highly safe, economical, and convenient fuel. It is delivered directly to homes via a pipeline—much like a water supply—and is available 24/7, eliminating the hassle of repeatedly booking or replacing gas cylinders.

“For this festive season, we have announced an incentive for new households in Kota that opt for a PNG connection by December 31, 2026: they will receive 5,000 “points” (equivalent to ₹500 worth of PNG),” he said.

The PNGRB, under the Government of India, has launched a nationwide campaign to raise public awareness and facilitate the adoption of DPNG. Throughout this campaign, households in areas with existing infrastructure will be connected to the DPNG network, both through direct outreach and via camps organised at various locations.

Natural gas will be made available via a pipeline network to various establishments in Kota, including multi-story buildings, guest houses, paying-guest accommodations, hostels, hotels, restaurants, and other commercial and industrial facilities.

In the last three months, RSGL has connected around 4,500 new households and issued 66 commercial connections in the state.