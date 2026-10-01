Rajasthan steps up push to move households from LPG to DPNG connections

The Rajasthan government is accelerating its push to shift from liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) connections, a senior official of Rajasthan State Gas Limited (RSGL) said.

RSGL is a joint venture of Rajasthan State Petroleum Corporation Limited – a subsidiary of Rajasthan State Mines and Minerals Limited – and Gas Authority of India Limited (Gail). “We are urging citizens to opt for DPNG facilities,” said Vinay Patni, managing Director, RSGL. Patni said both Central and state governments are focusing on the transition from LPG to DPNG connections. “To achieve this, coordinated efforts are being made by City Gas Distribution (CGD) entities, including RSGL, to rapidly expand infrastructure and prioritise the issuance of DPNG, industrial, and commercial connections in the expanded service areas”, he said.

Vinay Patni highlighted that DPNG is a safe, easily accessible, and 24x7 service which promotes green and clean energy. He noted that CGD entities in the state have already connected approximately 200,000 households to DPNG services.

In the last three months, RSGL has connected around 4,500 new households and issued 66 commercial connections,” Patni said.

He added that alongside issuing domestic DPNG connections, priority is being given to developing infrastructure to connect hostels, hotels, multi-story buildings, commercial establishments, and industrial units to DPNG services.

By 2029, the Rajasthan City Gas Distribution Policy 2025 targets 7.971 million DPNG connections in the state.

The policy aims to strengthen gas pipeline infrastructure to address growing energy needs and aims to establish a robust CGD network, ensuring reliable and safe access to clean energy for households, industries, and transportation.

The main objectives of the policy include rapid development of CGD infrastructure to expand access to piped natural gas (PNG) and compressed natural gas (CNG) across sectors. It focuses on encouraging the adoption of natural gas as a clean and green energy source, establishing a standardised, uniform, and time-bound framework for permissions, clearances, and charges to streamline operations and attract investments.