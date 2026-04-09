Rajasthan to roll out housing schemes across cities for all income groups

The schemes are part of the state Budget announcements for 2026-27 and will fulfil the common man’s dream of owning a home. “New residential schemes are all set to be launched soon in Jaipur's Indira Gandhi Nagar, Phagi and Chomu, as well as in Udaipur, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Kotputli, Alwar, Karauli, Pali, and Bhilwara,” said RHB Commissioner Arvind Poswal.

“We have asked engineers and officials to complete all tasks related to these new schemes with the utmost priority,” he said.

In December 2025, RHB announced it will launch new housing schemes in Bhiwadi and Hanumangarh. It will construct a community centre in Pratap Nagar in Jaipur’s Sector 22 this year.

The numerous applications RHB receives and the crores of rupees it earns in revenue serve as irrefutable proof that it is the people’s first choice for investing in property and purchasing homes. “The board must make every possible effort to retain this top position and to sustain the public’s trust and inclination towards the Board in the future as well,” he said.