Rajya Sabha panel to look into settlement regulations of Competition Act

The committee – headed by Member of Parliament Milind Deora – earlier examined the commitment regulations of the Competition Act. It will now discuss other subordinate legislation under the Competition Act – including regulations for determining turnover – on May 19, according to information published on the Rajya Sabha website.

The committee’s mandate is to scrutinise whether the government’s power to make rules, regulations, by-laws, schemes, or other statutory instruments is being exercised properly and in accordance with the general objects of the Constitution or the relevant Act.

The Competition (Amendment) Act, 2023 introduced Sections 48A and 48B of the Act to create a settlement and commitment mechanism. The mechanism allows companies facing antitrust investigations by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to voluntarily offer corrective measures or agree to certain terms to resolve cases without prolonged litigation.

Under the mechanism, commitments are typically offered at an early stage of inquiry, while settlements can be proposed after the investigation report, reducing regulatory delays and litigation costs.

According to CCI, the procedures intend to reduce litigation and ensure quicker market correction. The standing committee had chosen the commitment regulations for a detailed examination in 2024.

The standing committee will examine the monetary penalty guidelines CCI issued in March 2024. The guidelines state that the regulator will calculate the penalty amount up to 30 per cent of the average relevant turnover based on the nature and gravity of the contravention. It will, however, adjust this penalty amount up to the legal maximum, which as per the new law can go up to 10 per cent of the company's global turnover based on various factors.

iPhone-maker Apple has challenged the amendments to the Competition Act that allows penalties to be based on a company’s global turnover. The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the CCI not to pass any final order in its probe against Apple into alleged anti-competitive practices linked to its App Store payment system till the court’s next hearing in July. Apple’s plea said earlier that the new penalty framework exposes the company to potential fines of up to $38 billion, which is 10 per cent of its average global revenue over the past three years.

Under settlement regulations, CCI accepted Google’s proposal in connection with the Android TV case for Rs 20.24 crore after applying a 15 per cent settlement discount as per the legal provisions.