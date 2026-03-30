Monday, March 30, 2026 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Rapeseed-mustard output to rise 3.5% to 11.94 mn tonne in 2025-26: SEA

Rapeseed-mustard output to rise 3.5% to 11.94 mn tonne in 2025-26: SEA

Total production stood at 11.52 million tonne in the 2024-25 rabi season

mustard field, Farmer, agriculture, Field

Rajasthan remained the top producing state with output estimated at 5.39 million tonne. (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's rapeseed-mustard production is estimated to rise 3.5 per cent to 11.94 million tonne in the 2025-26 rabi season, driven by higher acreage, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.
 
Total production stood at 11.52 million tonne in the 2024-25 rabi season.
 
Area under the crop rose to 9.39 million hectares from 9.22 million hectares a year earlier, while average yield improved to 1,271 kg per hectare from 1,250 kg per hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions and improved agronomic practices, SEA said in a statement.
 
Rajasthan remained the top producing state with output estimated at 5.39 million tonne.
   
Uttar Pradesh recorded a notable rise to 1.81 million tonne, while Haryana showed steady growth at 1.27 million tonne. West Bengal and Gujarat also registered gains, with production estimated at 0.74 million tonne and 0.59 million tonne, respectively.
 
Assam reported lower yields, with output declining to 0.21 million tonne, while Bihar remained largely stable at 0.08 million tonne.
 
"Up by around 3.5 per cent, this growth trajectory -- from about 8.6 million tonne in 2019-20 to nearly 12 million tonne in the current year -- is a testament to improved agronomic practices, better farmer awareness and favourable policy support," SEA President Sanjeev Asthana said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mining, mining industry

Rajasthan mines department revenue reaches ₹9,620 crore for FY26premium

real estate

SM Reit scheme PropShare Celestia's ₹244 crore IPO to open on April 10

kerosene usage

Why Iran war has forced India to bring kerosene back to the kitchens

real estate, realty sector

K Raheja Group, IHG Hotels to open ₹1,800 cr hospitality project in Mumbai

Ashwini Vaishnaw

Govt may stop ECMS funds if design, Six Sigma quality not met: Vaishnaw

Topics : Mustard Mustard Oil Industry News oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayAmir Chand IPO AllotmentGold Silver ETF TodayWest Asia War UpdatesGold and Silver Rate todayNifty BankApril Bank Holiday Full ListStock Market HolidaysLPG Crisis