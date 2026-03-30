Rapeseed-mustard output to rise 3.5% to 11.94 mn tonne in 2025-26: SEA

India's rapeseed-mustard production is estimated to rise 3.5 per cent to 11.94 million tonne in the 2025-26 rabi season, driven by higher acreage, industry body Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said on Monday.

Total production stood at 11.52 million tonne in the 2024-25 rabi season.

Area under the crop rose to 9.39 million hectares from 9.22 million hectares a year earlier, while average yield improved to 1,271 kg per hectare from 1,250 kg per hectare, supported by favourable weather conditions and improved agronomic practices, SEA said in a statement.

Rajasthan remained the top producing state with output estimated at 5.39 million tonne.

Uttar Pradesh recorded a notable rise to 1.81 million tonne, while Haryana showed steady growth at 1.27 million tonne. West Bengal and Gujarat also registered gains, with production estimated at 0.74 million tonne and 0.59 million tonne, respectively.

Assam reported lower yields, with output declining to 0.21 million tonne, while Bihar remained largely stable at 0.08 million tonne.

"Up by around 3.5 per cent, this growth trajectory -- from about 8.6 million tonne in 2019-20 to nearly 12 million tonne in the current year -- is a testament to improved agronomic practices, better farmer awareness and favourable policy support," SEA President Sanjeev Asthana said.