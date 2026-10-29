Raw material costs continue to squeeze corporate margins in Q2FY27

The trend of high raw material costs continues in Q2.

Raw materials, stores and spares came in at 44.49 per cent of Q1 sales for the 3,687 non-financial sector companies reviewed. This is 572 basis points (bps) higher than the 38.77 per cent seen in Q1FY26.

In Q2, raw material and related costs stood at about 41 per cent of sales, as per a limited sample of 473 companies with available data.

Though slightly lower than the Q1 figure, it is still higher than the 39.8 per cent seen in the three months ending September 2025.

Stores and spares refer to incidental goods used during the manufacturing process such as lubricants or spare parts. Non-financial sector companies include manufacturing companies like steel and automobiles as well as others including mining and construction. The numbers gain significance amid the ongoing results season for Q2, the third quarter to be affected by the West Asia conflict that began in February.

Companies usually have a stock of raw materials which can insulate against temporary spikes in input costs, but this is usually for a limited period. The elevated numbers for June are an indicator of potential headwinds for the ongoing Q2 earnings season.

Companies may have to decide on the quantum of input cost increase that can be passed on to customers, while also keeping an eye on fragile consumer appetite.

Higher raw material costs may affect demand in select sectors such as white goods manufacturers who have been less successful with price increases, according to Nipun Mehta, founder and chief investment officer at BlueOcean Asset Management. Meanwhile, many other sectors including cable manufacturers and cement companies may have dealt better with higher input pressures, according to Mehta. “We are getting the sense that a lot of managements have managed to pass it on,” he said.

Service industries like information technology and even sectors like pharmaceuticals where raw material cost is a low percentage of sales will be the least affected, according to Nilesh Shetty, portfolio manager at Quantum Advisors, though he too expects most companies to eventually pass on the cost increase.

Crude-linked and some agri-commodities-linked companies may be the worst affected, Shetty said as these companies tend to move more gradually on price hikes.

Global commodity prices including of crude oil and metals have gone up, a situation coinciding with uncertain demand and poor monsoons, Bank of Baroda chief economist Madan Sabnavis had said at an online event in September.

Raw materials, stores and spares as a percentage of net sales during the last ten years, as well as the five years leading up to the pandemic has been 39 per cent, suggesting that the current levels of 44.49 per cent are higher than usual.

A sectoral break-up shows manufacturing companies, which includes segments like consumer goods, automobiles and chemicals, are among the worst-affected. Their raw material, stores and spares were 58.8 of net sales in Q1 compared to 52.35 per cent a year ago, CMIE data showed.

Bajaj Auto chief financial officer Dinesh Thapar noted input cost increases including in steel, aluminium, platinum and rhodium by 10 per cent to 40 per cent, at the company’s Q1 earnings call. Jayant Acharya, joint managing director and chief executive officer at metal major JSW Steel noted increase in coking coal and iron ore prices during the quarterly earnings call.

Mining and electricity companies also showed similar trends.

Higher raw material costs contributed to the 2 per cent year-on-year drop in overall non-financial sector profit after tax in the June quarter, according to CMIE data.

Some sectors like steel did better, with a 33 per cent increase. Cement was up 16 per cent. Air conditioners and refrigerators saw a 1 per cent decline while automobile was down nearly 18 per cent in Q1.