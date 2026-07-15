Raymond Realty enters South Mumbai with ₹8,500-crore Parel project

Raymond Realty has entered the South Mumbai residential market by signing a joint development agreement (JDA) for a premium housing project in Mumbai's Parel with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹8,500 crore.

The company expects to invest around ₹700 crore at the project's peak, while the landowner will bear rehabilitation and approval-related costs. Under the revenue-sharing arrangement, the development partner will receive around 40 per cent of the project revenue, Raymond Realty Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Harmohan Sahni told Business Standard.

The project is Raymond Realty's eighth JDA in Mumbai and takes its overall development pipeline to nearly ₹52,000 crore of GDV. It is the company's largest project outside its flagship 100-acre Thane land parcel, which has a GDV of ₹25,000 crore.

The project is a slum redevelopment project spread across 11 acres. It is expected to be launched within 12-18 months, subject to approvals. It will be developed in two phases, with the first phase targeted for delivery in about five years, while the overall development is expected to be completed over eight years.

Raymond Realty plans to develop apartments ranging from 1,300 sq ft to 2,000 sq ft. Current residential prices in the micro-market are around ₹50,000 per sq ft, which forms the basis for the project's valuation, Sahni said.

The company expects the project to deliver an earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin of 20-21 per cent. At the company level, Raymond Realty has guided for a blended Ebitda margin of 17-19 per cent for the current financial year and expects to maintain a similar margin profile over the next two to three years.

Sahni said the company would continue to pursue an asset-light, joint development-led growth strategy, though it remains open to outright land acquisitions if they offer superior returns.

"So far, this strategy has been successful for us. There is no reason to change something that is working and giving us more than expected growth in a very capital-efficient way. Land acquisition is not our stated strategy, but if an exceptional opportunity offers better returns on capital employed than a JDA, we will evaluate it," he said.

On the company's expansion into South Mumbai, Sahni said Raymond Realty would continue to evaluate opportunities in "deep micro-markets" with strong end-user demand.

"The eastern side of South Mumbai is developing much faster because of the infrastructure coming up. At around ₹50,000 per sq ft, it is also significantly more affordable than parts of western South Mumbai, where prices can be around ₹1.5 lakh per sq ft. If opportunities do not cannibalise our existing portfolio and are in deep markets, we will continue to look at them," he said.

Sahni added that sales momentum across the company's recently launched projects remains strong. Earlier, in the first quarter of FY26, Raymond Realty's pre-sales reached ₹700 crore, up 129 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its collections rose 47 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹550 crore.

He also said Raymond Realty has not seen any material impact from the recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia on construction costs.

"Input costs moved up for a while and then softened. Since projects have a five-to-six-year execution cycle and contracts are not awarded all at once, short-term commodity price fluctuations have only a limited impact," he said.