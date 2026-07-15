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Home / Industry / News / Raymond Realty partner landowner to build ₹8,500-cr Mumbai housing project

Raymond Realty partner landowner to build ₹8,500-cr Mumbai housing project

Raymond Realty did not name the landowner with whom it has entered into the agreement

real estate developers, Realty sector

Raymond Realty, part of Raymond Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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Raymond Realty Ltd has partnered with a landowner to develop a luxury housing project in Mumbai with an estimated revenue potential of ₹8,500 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Wednesday, the company said it has signed a joint development agreement to develop a residential project in a prime location of Parel, Mumbai.

The project has an estimated revenue potential of about ₹8,500 crore, it added.

Raymond Realty did not name the landowner with whom it has entered into the agreement.

This is the company's 8th joint development project in Mumbai city.

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"Parel has always been at the heart of Mumbai's evolution and we are proud to add another landmark to Raymond Realty's growing portfolio through this strategic joint development," Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman, Raymond Group, said.

 

He said the company's expansion continues to be guided by an asset-light, partnership-led approach that enables it to unlock value in some of Mumbai's most sought-after locations.

Raymond Realty, part of Raymond Group, is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Raymond Real Estate Real Estate News Real estate firms Mumbai Lower Parel

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

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